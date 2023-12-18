Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Mionetto Announces New Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine

Get ready to create lower alcohol or non-alcoholic spritzes in the new year, as Mionetto has announced its new alcohol-removed sparkler.

1:17 PM EST on December 18, 2023

Mionetto alcohol-removed sparkling wine bottle with cocktail, lemons, berries

Mionetto’s new alcohol-removed sparkling wine, pictured here as part of the NA cocktail Mio Fresca.

The movement to create non-alcoholic alternatives to favorite drinks has reached Mionetto, the storied Prosecco winery that dates to 1887. Mionetto has announced its new alcohol-removed sparkling wine, which will officially debut in 2024, offering the sober and sober-curious a Prosecco-like alternative with extremely minimal alcohol (less than .05% ABV). 

It’s a significant announcement from what is arguably the most recognizable Prosecco brand in the world, furthering the trend of non-alcoholic cocktails and beverages—which, as we’ve noted, is especially relevant for Italian-influenced drinks. While alcohol-removed wines and wine alternatives are becoming more prevalent, Mionetto’s entry into the space could signify a turning point in the market, similar to trends in beer, where major companies like Anheuser-Busch, Heineken, and even Peroni have developed high-profile NA beers.

“Our expansion to Alcohol-Removed is a commitment to our storied winemaking expertise, as we worked to create a refreshing, enjoyable sparkling wine to taste as close as possible to our prestigious Prosecco Brut for all to enjoy,” says Alessio del Savio, Mionetto winemaker, in a release.

Mionetto alcohol-removed sparkling wine
Mionetto's new alcohol-removed sparkling wine will be available nationwide beginning in January, 2024.

As with the evolution toward lower or no-alcohol beer, Mionetto’s new bottle also plays up its lower caloric content, with only 75 kcal per bottle. The sparkler is also certified vegan and gluten-free. According to a Mionetto spokesperson, it is already available in select markets and will roll out nationwide in the United States starting in January 2024.

It’s easy to envision Mionetto’s alcohol-removed sparkling wine creating a craze for non-alcoholic and low-alcohol spritzes and cocktails, from a practically 0% ABV Negroni sbagliato to pairings with the growing range of NA bitters drinks and aperitif/aperitivo bottles that are already on the market.

Mionetto has already started to develop uses for its soon-to-be-released alcohol-removed sparkler, as in the photo featured above for the Mio Fresca, made with 3 oz. of Mionetto alcohol-removed, 1 oz. lemon juice, 1 oz. agave syrup, and fresh strawberries. Watch a video for the drink below, and stay tuned for more about this developing story.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

Make This Fig Crostata for the Holidays

Our contributor shares her version of a family dessert recipe that is great for the holidays or anytime this winter.

December 18, 2023
News

Caffè Nostrana Holiday Pop-Up Announced for Portland

December 15, 2023
News

Rocco DiSpirito Announces New Cookbook

Iconic Chef Rocco DiSpirito reveals the cover and concept of his forthcoming cookbook, Everyday Delicious.

December 15, 2023
See all posts