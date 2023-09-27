Monte Carlo Hot Spot Rampoldi Opens in Manhattan

Rampoldi is a Monaco institution, opened in 1946 and is made lively today with its mix of luxurious decor and a menu of French and Italian classics, from carpaccios to pizza, pasta, and soufflés. Yesterday, chef Antonio Salvatore and NYC’s MC Hospitality Group opened a second location of Rampoldi, in Manhattan’s Lincoln Square, at 49 W. 64th St.

Penne IGP all'Arrabbiata from Rampoldi in New York City. Photo: Evan Sung

Salvatore, who owns a Michelin star for his intimate La Table d’Antonio Salvatore au Rampoldi inside the former cigar lounge of larger establishment, partnered with MC, the group behind Casa Limone and Atlantic Grill, to bring a new glamorous destination to one of Manhattan’s top cultural neighborhoods near Lincoln Center.

"This is an incredibly personal project for me as Rampoldi represents the beginning of my journey with MC Hospitality Group. The opportunity to share the flavors and sensibility of Monaco through such a historic name is deeply meaningful, and I am thrilled to be able to bring Rampoldi to a global stage,” Salvatore says in a release announcing the opening.

The NYC menu is a fusion of French haute cuisine and reimagined Italian favorites, reflecting Monaco’s location between the two powerhouse culinary scenes.

Check out examples of the dishes, drinks, and decor below, followed by the full press release.

Oysters from Rampoldi in New York City. Photo: Evan Sung

Filet de Boeuf Rossini from Rampoldi. Photo: Evan Sung

The Pera Afogata cocktail from Rampoldi. Photo: Evan Sung

Soufflé au Grand Marnier from Rampoldi in New York City. Photo: Evan Sung

The main dining room at Rampoldi in New York City. Photo: Evan Sung

NEW YORK, New York (September 26, 2023) — Opening today, Rampoldi New York is the latest visionary venture by MC Hospitality Group, extending the legacy of their maiden project, Rampoldi in Monaco, to the heart of New York City. Marking the team’s third concept in New York City – after Casa Limone and Atlantic Grill – the iconic Monte Carlo hotspot beloved by local royalty and distinguished Monegasque alike, debuts in Lincoln Square. Directed by esteemed chef, Antonio Salvatore, the menu features the best of Italy and the French Riviera to create a vibrant fresco of flavors that celebrates nature’s bounty, defining the ‘New Monegasque’ culinary style.

Dating back to 1946, Rampoldi is one of the most distinguished and well-known establishments in Monte Carlo, celebrated for its old-world glamor and exquisite cuisine. Nestled in the prestigious Carré d’Or near the Opera de Monte Carlo and the Hôtel de Paris, Rampoldi is a favorite of the beau monde. With Chef Antonio Salvatore at the helm, Rampoldi was featured in the Michelin Guide France in 2021 and every year since. A longtime goal of MC Hospitality, the group is now expanding Rampoldi internationally, its first stop in the culinary epicenter of New York City.

“This is an incredibly personal project for me as Rampoldi represents the beginning of my journey with MC Hospitality Group,” says Chef Salvatore. “The opportunity to share the flavors and sensibility of Monaco through such a historic name is deeply meaningful, and I am thrilled to be able to bring Rampoldi to a global stage.”

Located in the heart of Lincoln Square, Rampoldi New York brings the peaceful elegance of the Côte d’Azur to the bustling metropolis, where Executive Chef Salvatore blends French haute cuisine and Italian cookery with a cosmopolitan essence. His extensive menu features warm and cold starters, an assortment of carpaccios and tartares, a selection of elevated pizzas and handmade pastas, and mains from both the land and sea. Classic dishes such as Escargots a la Bourguignonne, Octopus Carpaccio, Bouillabaisse, and Dover Sole á la Meuniùre appear alongside extravagant inventions such as Crab Ravioli topped with branzino, clams, garlic, parsley and bottarga, Sea Scallops with cauliflower purée, black truffles and mushroom sauce, and Filet de Boeuf ‘Rossini,’ a premium cut of Argentinian Angus beef topped with red wine sauce, black truffles and seared foie gras, and served alongside a truffle potato purée. Diners can also indulge in Chef Salvatore’s very own caviar, a black sturgeon roe, on its own or as an addition to one of the menu’s many specialty dishes. The dining experience embraces tableside service, epitomizing culinary theater and the luxurious hospitality that Monaco is known for.

“The expansion of Rampoldi signifies a momentous milestone for MC Hospitality. With great pride, we extend our footprint in New York City, where the historic Monte Carlo restaurant finds its second home,” says MC Hospitality Group CEO, Alex Teisanu. “Rampoldi is the heart of MC Hospitality Group, and we are humbled to be able to share it with a new audience.”

The interior of Rampoldi New York is infused with the aesthetic charm of its Monte Carlo counterpart and blended into the surrounding urban landscape. All unique elements were imported from France, Italy and Monaco, such as the custom furniture from Milan’s Fratelli Boffi, hand-cut Rosso Imperiale Italian marble used on the floors and wall panels, and Murano glass chandeliers. The artwork adorning the walls is imbued with a distinct Mediterranean theme to match. Renowned artist, writer and fashion designer, Domingo Zapata, crafted a bespoke piece for the restaurant – a triptych of Mona Lisa to pay homage to Grace Kelly, the American actress and mother of the Sovereign Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Together, Rampoldi New York melds the classic fine dining of Monaco with a cosmopolitan outlook to create a unique dining experience, furthering MC Hospitality Group’s continued commitment to culinary excellence, pristine service, and an unparalleled guest experience.

Rampoldi New York will be open for service six days a week Tuesday through Sunday, 5:00pm – 10:00pm. For more information, visit rampoldi.mc/rampoldi-new-york and follow @rampoldinewyork on Instagram. Reservations can be made through Resy.

##

About MC Hospitality Group

MC Hospitality Group (MCHG) is a collection of distinctive restaurants and culinary experiences rooted in the warmth and excellence of Mediterranean hospitality and influenced by a time-honored history of luxury hospitality in Monaco. MCHG restaurants aim to offer unforgettable gastronomic experiences that delight the palate while serving as a backdrop for life’s many memorable moments. Overseen by Chef and Partner Antonio Salvatore, the group’s portfolio includes five restaurants across New York City and Monte Carlo: the famed Rampoldi restaurant in Monte Carlo, Michelin-starred La Table d’Antonio Salvatore, New York’s Casa Limone and Atlantic Grill, and the newly debuted Rampoldi New York.

About Chef Antonio Salvatore

Antonio Salvatore is the Chef and Partner of MC Hospitality Group, overseeing all culinary aspects of the group’s collection of global restaurants. Born and raised in Southern Italy, Chef Salvatore grew up in the kitchen and cooking was a way of life. From the age of 12, he was already working in restaurants in his home province of Potenza, in the region of Basilicata. He went on to train in Rome, Florence, and Milan and traveled to work in some of the world’s greatest kitchens including at Juan Pablo Felipe’s Michelin Starred El Chaflán in Madrid. In 2016, he joined MC Hospitality to run the historic Rampoldi in Monte Carlo. He later opened La Table d’Antonio Salvatore Au Rampoldi, an intimate dining room below the main restaurant, which was awarded a Michelin star in 2021 and every year since. In the same year, Chef Salvatore opened Casa Limone and relaunched the renowned Atlantic Grill in New York City. At just 37, Chef Salvatore has received the most coveted industry accolades and has brought his culinary expertise and business acumen across the globe.