Italy Meets Wall Street: NEROLAB’s Bold New Home

NEROLAB, a fast-growing Italian dining and lifestyle brand, has opened its flagship U.S. location at 40 Wall Street in New York City. The 21,500-square-foot space, situated on the ground floor of the historic Trump Building, marks a major new addition to the Financial District.

NEROLAB’s rich and creamy carbonara, made with authentic Italian ingredients.

The opening is the brand’s first in New York and its seventh worldwide, following six successful locations throughout Italy. Designed with New York’s vibe in mind, the venue offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even workspaces, blending Italian food culture with the city’s busy lifestyle.

With seating for 350 guests, NEROLAB is meant to be more than a place to eat—it’s a space for community and connection. In the morning, guests can stop in for a relaxed breakfast or grab something to go. Midday brings a focus on business lunches, while afternoons are geared toward remote work in a casual setting.

As night falls, the mood shifts. Soft lighting, a glowing fireplace, and thoughtful design turns the restaurant into a cozy spot for meetings, events, or a quiet dinner with friends. The flexible setup allows it to serve a range of needs, from corporate functions to date nights.

The menu keeps a strong link to Italian culinary traditions, with a spotlight on Roman cuisine. Breakfast features fresh-baked pastries and breads, while afternoon and evening meals offer dishes such as carbonara, cacio e pepe, and pinsa. One standout is the “sorrisi,” an oval-shaped pinsa folded and stuffed with ingredients sourced straight from Italy. Each dish reflects NEROLAB’s focus on simple, homemade recipes and quality ingredients.

The brand has big plans beyond this flagship. NEROLAB is set to open 10 more locations across New York City by the end of the year. NEROLAB is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (and until 10:00 p.m. on weekends). With its mix of great food, flexible spaces, and authentic Italian roots, it’s well-positioned to become a new go-to spot in the heart of FiDi.