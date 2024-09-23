Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

There’s a Pop-Up Speakeasy at Nordstrom in NYC

The recently launched New York Cocktail Company makes bottled cocktails. For a limited time, they're available at a Dante-backed speakeasy inside the Nordstrom flagship in Manhattan.

9:00 AM EDT on September 23, 2024

Dante at Nordstrom

The New York Cocktail Company and Dante have launched a speakeasy pop-up inside Nordstrom in Manhattan.

Nordstrom’s New York City flagship has a new speakeasy.

The New York Cocktail Company (NYCC) and Dante have opened a pop-up aperitivo area on the second floor of the men’s store in its “Clubhouse.” Shoppers will be able to enjoy cocktails while browsing menswear. 

Cocktail with lemon peel
The New York Cocktail Company is showcasing its pre-batched drinks at Nordstrom.

“New York Cocktail Company and Dante are so excited to be taking over the Clubhouse at Nordstrom this fall and introducing the ready to serve, bottled Negroni cocktails from NYCC to guests of the beloved retail store,” says Rodrigo Leme, co-founder of of NYCC and director of business development at Dante. 

Four ready-to-serve Negroni variations from NYCC will be served including the Classic, the Mezcalito, the Espresso, and the Chocolate negronis. Alongside the negronis, the pop-up will offer small bites from Dante, including cheese and charcuterie, marinated olives, and Marcona almonds, among others.

Pop-up New York Cocktail Company speakeasy in Nordstrom
The NYCC Presents Dante at Nordstrom bar, a temporary speakeasy inside the Manhattan department store.

“The space will transport guests from Manhattan to Italy with each sip of the most-ordered aperitivo cocktail in the world,” says Leme.

The collaboration comes as part of Nordstrom and Dante’s partnership that was previously illustrated as part of the “Nordstrom for Everything New York” campaign that positions Nordstrom as a destination that can provide “everything a New Yorker would need.” The takeover is meant to give New Yorkers further access to the cocktail culture fostered by NYCC. 

“We are committed to creating a sense of discovery for our customers at the flagship and look forward to building on our partnership highlighted in the campaign with Dante by bringing NYCC’s world-class cocktails to Nordstrom NYC,” says Chris Wanlass, the vice president and general manager of Nordstrom NYC.

The pop-up will be open Monday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. into November.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Dario Cecchini Opens Cecchini in Città, a New Restaurant in Florence

The new restaurant, Cecchini’s first in Florence, is now open at 25Hours Hotel Piazza San Paolino, with a meat-focused menu and even—gasp!— vegetarian options.

September 23, 2024
Features

Postcards From Parma: When Tucson, Arizona Came to Visit

Our contributor from Parma details the UNESCO gastronomic delegation of two chefs from Tucson visiting their sister city of Parma.

September 23, 2024
Cocktails

How to Make a Southern Orchard Negroni

A renowned mixologist and cocktail historian shares her recipe for a Negroni that pays homage to the vibrant flavors of the American south.

September 20, 2024
See all posts