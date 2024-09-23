There’s a Pop-Up Speakeasy at Nordstrom in NYC

Nordstrom’s New York City flagship has a new speakeasy.

The New York Cocktail Company (NYCC) and Dante have opened a pop-up aperitivo area on the second floor of the men’s store in its “Clubhouse.” Shoppers will be able to enjoy cocktails while browsing menswear.

The New York Cocktail Company is showcasing its pre-batched drinks at Nordstrom.

“New York Cocktail Company and Dante are so excited to be taking over the Clubhouse at Nordstrom this fall and introducing the ready to serve, bottled Negroni cocktails from NYCC to guests of the beloved retail store,” says Rodrigo Leme, co-founder of of NYCC and director of business development at Dante.

Four ready-to-serve Negroni variations from NYCC will be served including the Classic, the Mezcalito, the Espresso, and the Chocolate negronis. Alongside the negronis, the pop-up will offer small bites from Dante, including cheese and charcuterie, marinated olives, and Marcona almonds, among others.

The NYCC Presents Dante at Nordstrom bar, a temporary speakeasy inside the Manhattan department store.

“The space will transport guests from Manhattan to Italy with each sip of the most-ordered aperitivo cocktail in the world,” says Leme.

The collaboration comes as part of Nordstrom and Dante’s partnership that was previously illustrated as part of the “Nordstrom for Everything New York” campaign that positions Nordstrom as a destination that can provide “everything a New Yorker would need.” The takeover is meant to give New Yorkers further access to the cocktail culture fostered by NYCC.

“We are committed to creating a sense of discovery for our customers at the flagship and look forward to building on our partnership highlighted in the campaign with Dante by bringing NYCC’s world-class cocktails to Nordstrom NYC,” says Chris Wanlass, the vice president and general manager of Nordstrom NYC.

The pop-up will be open Monday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. into November.