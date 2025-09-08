Skip to Content
Pasta, Pizza, and Purpose: Austin Restaurant Weeks

Through September 14, Austin Restaurant Weeks brings Italian flavors to the table while raising meals for the Central Texas Food Bank.

10:00 AM EDT on September 8, 2025

Fresh jalapeño peppers harvested from the Central Texas Food Bank garden in Austin.

Fresh jalapeño peppers from the Central Texas Food Bank garden help supply nutritious food for families across Central Texas.

Austin Restaurant Weeks returns through September 14, 2025, once again inviting locals to dine out for a cause. For two weeks, participating restaurants across the city offer prix-fixe menus at $25 for lunch and brunch, or $50 and $75 for dinner, with a portion of each meal donated to the Central Texas Food Bank. Specialty cocktails, wine, and beer also contribute, adding $1–$2 each. Since its launch in 2018, the event has raised nearly 2.9 million meals, turning Austin’s dining scene into a force for good.

A volunteer harvesting fresh produce in the garden at the Central Texas Food Bank headquarters in Austin.
A volunteer harvesting fresh produce in the garden at the Central Texas Food Bank headquarters in Austin. Courtesy of the CTFB.

“Central Texas Food Bank is proud to present Austin Restaurant Weeks 2025, where food lovers can indulge in special prix-fixe menus while making a difference in the fight against hunger,” said Sari Vatske, President and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank.

This year’s lineup features a standout group of Italian restaurants, each bringing its own style of cucina italiana to the table. Here’s where to eat if you want a taste of Italy while giving back.

Gina’s on Congress

Slow-braised brisket topped with celery root remoulade at Gina’s on Congress in downtown Austin
Gina’s on Congress serves slow-braised brisket with celery root remoulade as part of its Austin Restaurant Weeks menu.

Opened in 2023 by Lockley’s Flavor Hospitality Group, Gina’s has quickly become a downtown draw. Its $50 ARW menu features anchovy toast, shaved summer squash salad, slow-braised brisket, and tiramisù accented with lavender and pistachio crumble. Each course may be paired with a curated wine flight, including a Vin Santo from Chianti for dessert.

Siena Ristorante Toscana

Set in a villa-style space on 360, Siena channels rustic Tuscan charm. For Restaurant Weeks, the menu highlights dishes like veal Milanese and fettuccine ai funghi, with lemon posset or chocolate mousse to finish.

North Italia

With two lively locations, downtown and The Domain, North Italia continues to be a crowd favorite. ARW menus feature Sicilian meatballs, spicy rigatoni vodka, squid ink tonnarelli, and more, with both brunch and dinner available.

Juliet Italian Kitchen

With outposts at Barton Springs, the Arboretum, and Georgetown, Juliet brings approachable Italian-American classics to multiple neighborhoods. Think lobster arancini, lasagna, branzino, and tiramisù across both lunch and dinner menus.

Bambinos

A Neapolitan-style pizza topped with fresh basil leaves at Bambino in East Austin, surrounded by cocktails and small plates.
Pizza and cocktails at Bambino, East Austin’s slice-forward spot from the L’Oca d’Oro team.

East Austin’s pizza from the L’Oca d’Oro team blends an 80s vibe with serious dough craft and careful sourcing. Expect easygoing, by-the-slice options and fun extras during ARW. 

It’s Italian Cucina

For a refined night out, It’s Italian Cucina delivers a luxurious $75 prix-fixe with dishes such as lobster ravioli, truffled risotto, and cacio e pepe. It’s a polished experience for those who like their Italian dining elegant.

L’Oca d’Oro

A Mueller favorite, L’Oca d’Oro blends handmade pastas with seasonal Texas ingredients. Expect plates like bucatini with summer squash or rigatoni arrabbiata, alongside desserts such as peach cobbler and melon sorbet.

Gusto Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

Pear and endive salad with candied pecans and blue cheese at Gusto Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar in Austin.
Gusto Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar’s Austin Restaurant Weeks menu starts with a pear and endive salad.

A Burnet Road staple since 2012, Gusto has been reinvigorated under restaurateur Cameron Lockley. For ARW, the $50 menu begins with a pear and endive salad, followed by lamb osso bucco with goat cheese polenta, and a refreshing local melon granita. Optional $25 wine flights showcase Piedmont producers to complete the experience.

Casa Bianca

A seared branzino fillet topped with herb and almond gremolata, served at Casa Bianca in Austin.
Casa Bianca highlights coastal Italian flavors with seafood-driven dishes like branzino.

Casa Bianca brings a coastal point of view to Austin, focusing on seafood and handmade pastas in a stylish but welcoming atmosphere. Its Restaurant Weeks menu showcases the kitchen’s fresh, seafood-driven approach.

Intero

Farm-to-table ethos defines Intero, where local sourcing shapes every Italian-inspired dish. This east side spot pairs handmade pastas with seasonal produce, offering one of the most ingredient-driven Italian menus in the city.

Plan Your Table

Austin Restaurant Weeks makes it easy to enjoy great food while giving back. The Italian spots on this year’s list bring plenty of personality, from old-world comfort to modern twists, and every meal helps support the Central Texas Food Bank. Reservations are a must, so don’t wait until the last minute. Check the restaurants’ websites or scroll their Instagram feeds for menus, hours, and the latest updates before you book.

As Vatske summed it up, “Every meal enjoyed during Austin Restaurant Weeks directly contributes to feeding families and individuals in need across Central Texas." This September, every plate served is a step toward that goal.

