Piccolo Buco Expands to Naperville with Pizza and Italian Favorites

Piccolo Buco brings Roman-inspired pizza and Italian classics to Naperville in partnership with Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants.

10:00 AM EDT on September 17, 2025

Piccolo Buco Lunch

Naperville just got a little more Roman. Piccolo Buco, the Roman trattoria concept brought stateside through a partnership between Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants and Chef Luca Issa (owner of the original Piccolo Buco in Rome), officially opened its second U.S. location in the western suburb in August.

The new restaurant follows the Oak Brook debut and continues the team’s mission of pairing authentic Italian dishes with Cooper’s Hawk’s extensive wine program. Founder and CEO Tim McEnery says the idea began during his own travels to Rome, where he fell for Issa’s contemporary take on Neapolitan pizza.

Capturing Rome in the Midwest

Restaurant exterior with Piccolo Buco signage and a red Vespa with flower baskets. Photo courtesy of Piccolo Buco.
The new Piccolo Buco location in Naperville, Illinois.

Walking into Piccolo Buco Naperville, the details tell the story. There’s ornate stencil work on the ceiling, gallery walls with nods to Roman monuments, and even design touches inspired by coins tossed in the Trevi Fountain. An enclosed patio with greenery and string lights sets a trattoria tone.

McEnery explained, “We truly wanted to bring Rome to guests! Not only by means of ingredients, wine, and food - but through the ambiance and the design touches.”

So what does it mean to capture the essence of Rome in a Midwestern community? For McEnery, it’s about slowing down and gathering around the table.

“To capture Rome's essence in the Midwest means transforming gathering places like Piccolo Buco into spaces where our community can naturally connect. It's about adopting that Roman rhythm of unhurried meals and meaningful conversation, which fits perfectly with Midwest values of hospitality and taking time for family. Ultimately, it's about combining the warmth of Italy and community spirit with our Midwest foundation of genuine hospitality and celebration over food and wine.”

The Pizza at the Center

Neapolitan-style pizza with tall crust, charred pepperoni, and fresh basil. Photo courtesy of Piccolo Buco.
Piccolo Buco’s signature tall-crust pizza, crisp on the outside and cloud-like inside.

The star here is Issa’s pizza - a contemporary Neapolitan style with an airy, crown-like crust that’s crisp on the outside and cloud-like inside.

“The pizza! There is nothing like it in Chicago or America. Piccolo’s version is a contemporary style Neapolitan pizza with a tall crust that is crisp on the outside yet cloud-like at the center. It is the most craveable pizza I’ve ever had in my life,” McEnery said.

The menu also brings Roman-inspired antipasti like Mama Luca’s Meatballs and stuffed squash blossoms, pasta favorites such as cacio e pepe and truffle fondue cappellacci, and desserts from tiramisu to Amalfi pound cake. A new lunch menu features Sardinian-style sandwiches made with the restaurant’s signature pizza dough.

Wine club members from Cooper’s Hawk will also find familiar perks here, with pairings ranging from Italian varietals to Cooper’s Hawk Red, which McEnery admits is his personal go-to. And his favorite? “Definitely the pizzas - can’t pick one because they are all so great. I love Cooper's Hawk Red and of course with pizza!”

Building Community Through Food

Two men smiling and standing inside Piccolo Buco Naperville restaurant.
Piccolo Buco Rome’s Chef Luca Issa with Cooper’s Hawk Founder and CEO Tim McEnery

When asked what feeling he hopes guests carry with them after dining at Piccolo Buco, McEnery kept it simple: “Happy and comfortable. Wanting to bring their kids, family and friends to share the love. Food is a bridge within communities, and we are here doing what we love to help foster those moments for guests.”

That neighborhood spirit is part of what makes Naperville such an exciting opening for the team. “Naperville is a great community, and we are lucky to also have a Cooper’s Hawk nearby. We have a lot of wine club members in Naperville and are excited to give them a new experience where they can enjoy the same perks!” McEnery said.

And there’s more to come. “ We have a location opening in Tampa in October and another Chicago-land location opening in 2026,” he added.

If You Go

Crispy chicken parm sandwich with melted cheese, pepperoni, and a side of fries. Photo courtesy of Piccolo Buco.
A Roman-inspired chicken parm sandwich, part of Piccolo Buco’s new lunch menu.

Piccolo Buco Naperville is located at 456 Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, Illinois. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. A lunch menu is available daily until 3:30 p.m., with Happy Hour running Monday through Thursday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Follow along on Instagram at @piccolobuco.

