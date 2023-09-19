Seaport Food Lab Announces November Pop-up in NYC

The Seaport Food Lab announced its 2023 lineup today. Presented by Chase Sapphire, this culinary pop-up series is set to return from Thursday, November 9 to Saturday, November 11 at the Tin Building by Jean-Georges, located at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan. The talented trio of Top Chef alums Melissa King, Silvia Barban, and Mei Lin, are promising “fusions of Chinese and Italian flavors.”

The temporary restaurant will be located in the Seaport Food Lab at the Tin Building’s private Tasting Studio, an intimate, 40-guest-per-night experience. Tickets are $150 per person inclusive of tax and tip. The dinners take place starting at 6pm on Thursday, November 9, Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11. Tickets are available for purchase for Sapphire Reserve cardmembers via Chase Dining and TOCK for the general public.

A Fusion of Culinary Cultures

The theme of this year's Seaport Food Lab is the fusion of Chinese and Italian flavors. Melissa King, a decorated chef known for her impressive track record on Bravo's Top Chef All-Stars, is leading the charge. "There's nothing better than visiting a city and cooking with your friends," says King. "I've known Silvia and Mei for a long time — we've competed with each other, and now we get to cook together. For Seaport Food Lab, we've each created dishes that are personal to us as individuals and influenced by our collective past. We're celebrating our cultures with a menu melding Chinese and Italian flavors and can't wait to share our original recipes with guests."

The Venue: Tin Building's Private Tasting Studio

This year's Seaport Food Lab will be hosted in the Tin Building's Private Tasting Studio, which opened its doors in September 2022. This addition marked a significant milestone in the revitalization of the Seaport as a dining destination. Since its inception in 2017, the Seaport Food Lab has played a pivotal role in transforming the neighborhood into a must-visit food epicenter, attracting top culinary talent from all over the country.

A Culinary Powerhouse Trio

Melissa King, Silvia Barban, and Mei Lin are not just accomplished chefs; they are also culinary influencers, each with a story to tell:

Melissa King: A proud Chinese American queer woman, King has not only been a judge on Bravo's Top Chef series but also hosted the National Geographic docuseries on Hulu, "Tasting Wild." She was the winner of Top Chef All Stars and holds the record for the most challenge wins in the show's history. King is also an advocate for the LGBTQ and Asian communities.

Silvia Barban: Originally from Northern Italy, Barban honed her skills in Italy's finest kitchens before moving to New York City 11 years ago. She made her mark on Top Chef Season 14 and is currently the Executive Chef and Co-owner of LaRina Pastificio e Vino in Brooklyn, specializing in fresh pasta and drawing inspiration from all regions of Italy.

Mei Lin: Lin, known for her innovative blending of Chinese heritage with modern techniques, made waves by opening Nightshade in Los Angeles, named a Food & Wine "Best New Restaurant." She launched her Umamei sauce line and Daybird , a unique Szechuan Hot Chicken restaurant. Recently, she triumphed on Food Network's "Tournament of Champions" Season 4.

