Stanley Tucci Explores Italy’s Regional Flavors in New Nat Geo Series 

Stanley Tucci is back. And this time, he’s swapping the CNN passport for a National Geographic lens. Tucci in Italy, premiering May 18 on Nat Geo (and streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu), is not just another food show with stunning views and soft jazz. It’s a deeper dive—five episodes of heartfelt storytelling, unexpected flavor combinations, and yes, a few perfectly timed eyebrow raises.

Tucci, who famously brought audiences into Italy’s kitchens, back alleys, and grandmother-run trattorias in Searching for Italy, now returns with what feels like the grown-up sequel. Produced by his own SALT Productions alongside BBC Studios, Tucci in Italy isn’t just about eating pasta (though, don’t worry, there’s plenty of that too). It’s a richer, more nuanced take on how culture, history, and identity show up on the plate. There’s less gloss, more grit. And maybe a bit more pine needle pesto than you bargained for.

Five Regions, Five Stories

This time around, Tucci skips the obvious tourist paths and heads into lesser-known (or under-explored) corners of the country. He starts in Tuscany, where the Renaissance spirit is alive not just in art, but in the food. There’s a moment where he joins a Sienese feast during the Palio, and it’s hard not to imagine him thinking, “This is what Sundays should feel like.”

In Lombardy, the region known for industry and fashion, Tucci trades elegance for innovation. Imagine saffron growing next to a steel factory. Somehow, he makes a salad from a high-tech farm feel special.

Then comes Trentino-Alto Adige, a snowy Alpine dreamland where German meets Italian, and Tucci navigates everything from hay soup to Dirndl Day (yes, that’s a real thing). It’s equal parts chilly and charming—and the scenery alone is enough to make you want to book a flight.

By the time he reaches Abruzzo, things get wild—in the best way. On a centuries-old wooden fishing platform called a trabocco, Tucci tastes the sea in a way only Italy can deliver. There’s also barbecued mutton and a backstory on sugared almonds (confetti) that’s surprisingly moving.

Finally, Lazio brings him full circle—back to Rome, but not the postcard version. Here, Tucci focuses on the rural heartbeat of the region: porchetta from Ariccia, rustic fish soup, and lamb.

Tucci, Unfiltered

If there’s a theme in Tucci in Italy, it’s that he doesn’t just visit a place—he listens to it. Whether he’s fly-fishing in glacial rivers or sampling gas station cuisine (really), Tucci approaches every moment with a kind of reverent curiosity. His voice is always steady, always a little amused, and always sincere. This isn’t a show about being Italian—it’s a show about learning from Italians.

And sure, the cinematography is gorgeous. This is National Geographic, after all. But it’s the stories—from ranchers to home cooks to saffron farmers—that make the show feel intimate. You can tell he’s not just there to eat. He’s there to understand.

Where to Watch

Tucci in Italy premieres Sunday, May 18 at 8/7c on National Geographic. All episodes will be available to stream May 19 on Disney+ and Hulu. And if you’re like us, you’ll want a glass of pinot and a pasta fork nearby.

Follow Tucci’s adventures (and maybe some behind-the-scenes aperitivo shots) at @StanleyTucci, @NatGeoTV, and @AppetitoMagazine. Buon viaggio.