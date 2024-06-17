Skip to Content
News

Tommy DeVito Visits Patsy’s With Marcus Samuelsson on YES Network

The New York Giants QB and Italian-American football sensation guests on a new season of the celebrity chef’s Home Plate: New York.”

9:20 AM EDT on June 17, 2024

Patsy's exterior

Patsy’s opened in Manhattan in 1944 and was a favorite of Frank Sinatra, among other celebrity guests. Photo: Patsy’s/Facebook

Sure, the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelse romance dominated the headlines during the last NFL season, but Tommy “Cutlets” DeVito starred in one of the league’s most entertaining subplots. The New York Giants backup quarterback briefly took over the starting job and won three consecutive games during a stunning run in late 2023. As he prepares for a new season, DeVito guests on a new episode of Marcus Samuelsson’s Home Plate: New York on the YES Network and app.

Tommy DeVito
Tommy "Cutlets" DeVito.

In the episode, teased late last week on social media, DeVito and his fedora-wearing agent Sean Stellato discuss their love of the YES Network’s primary team, the Yankees, as they visit Patsy’s, the Manhattan Italian restaurant known for its red sauce classics and for being a favorite of Frank Sinatra. 

The YES Network series features Samuelsson and guests from the worlds of sports and entertainment sharing favorite restaurants that reflect their personal backgrounds. In the case of DeVito, an Italian-American from New Jersey who earned the nickname “Cutlets” because of his affinity for his mother’s specialty, he selected Patsy’s.

According to the blog Giants Country, DeVito, Stellato, and Samuelsson take a tour of Patsy’s with Sal Scognamillo, the grandson of the restaurant’s founder, Pasquale “Patsy” Scognamillo. He’s just the third chef in Patsy’s 80-year history. 

DeVito, who became a media sensation during his brief run replacing primary QB Daniel Jones, is currently in training camp as the Giants prepare for a new season. “Cutlets” is currently listed as the third-string QB for the team, behind Jones and new backup Drew Lock.

