Via Aurelia Opens at San Francisco’s Mission Rock

Via Aurelia, the latest restaurant from Chef David Nayfeld and partner Matt Brewer, recently opened at Mission Rock in San Francisco. The team behind Che Fico, the acclaimed Italian restaurant in the NoPa neighborhood, calls this their first fine dining project.

The restaurant sits inside Visa’s new building, part of the city’s ongoing waterfront development. Its name, taken from the ancient Roman road that connected Rome and Pisa, represents the path between old Italy and modern California.

Design and Atmosphere

The dining room at Via Aurelia combines Italian craftsmanship with modern California ease. Photo by Eric Wolfinger.

Designed by Jon de la Cruz, the space overlooks the Bay and the new China Basin Park. There’s Italian DNA in every part of the room, from the custom lighting collaboration with Jered’s Pottery to Tuscan-influenced artwork by Windy Chien, — yet the ease and openness are distinctly Californian.

Via Aurelia is large enough for private parties, with over 200 seats and two private dining rooms, but the vibe is unmistakably intimate. Plaster walls are finished to look gently aged, with the kind of texture found in old Italian buildings, finished in natural hues of olive, terracotta, and ochre. The experienced team knew what they were doing, and it shows in every detail, corner, and view.

In the Tuscan Tradition

The Tartara di Tonno, made with dry-aged Bluefin tuna belly and loin. Photo by Eric Wolfinger.

With an à la carte option and a tasting menu that runs five to seven courses, Via Aurelia offers something for everyone. Standouts include the Tartara di Tonno, prepared tableside, mixed with trout roe and cucumber. And don’t miss the Primi section’s handcrafted pastas. A favorite is the Tortelli Mugellani, filled with baby Yukon potato and mascarpone, set over a traditional ragu and topped with a Parmigiano foam.

An added treat - Amanda Michael of Jane the Bakery, a San Francisco staple known for sourcing many ingredients from local farmers, is making bread specifically developed for the restaurant.

Desserts are reminiscent of the region’s classics, from the chestnut-based Monte Bianco to the orange-scented Schiacciata all'Fiorentina, sliced tableside with chantilly cream. You won’t want to miss Back Home Hospitality’s signature housemade gelato and sorbetti!

Wines and Spirits

A cocktail from Via Aurelia’s Italian-inspired beverage program. Photo by Eric Wolfinger.

Director of Wine Jason Alexander has curated a wine list with over 650 bottles, from Tuscan and Italian wines to some of France and California’s favorites. The cocktail program follows suit — eight signature house cocktails, featuring six classics, a vintage Negroni, and a spirit-free program.

San Francisco feels ready for a restaurant like this. Via Aurelia is backed by a team that knows how to do it right. They don’t try to redefine the city’s dining scene - they simply remind you what it looks like when experience, discipline, and vision meet in the same room.

Via Aurelia is open for dinner Tuesday through Thursday from 5pm - 9pm, and Friday and Saturday from 5pm - 10pm. You can check out their Instagram for more information, and be sure to visit their website to secure a reservation.