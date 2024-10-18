Che Fico Pizzeria Opens at Thrive City in San Francisco

Pizza lovers and basketball fans in the Bay Area now have a shared interest in visiting Thrive City, the hub around San Francisco’s Chase Center. As fans arrive to watch Steph Curry light up the court for the Golden State Warriors, they can now grab an all-star pizza from the new hot spot: Che Fico Pizzeria.

From the team behind acclaimed restaurants like Che Fico and Che Fico Menlo Park, Chef David Nayfeld and Matt Brewer have launched their latest venture, Che Fico Pizzeria, right next to Chase Center. This upscale pizzeria is a notable addition to Thrive City, where food, sports, and community are the focus. And with the Warriors’ WNBA counterpart, the Valkyries, also calling the arena home, the timing couldn't be better for this ultimate sports-meets-culinary mashup.

A Perfect Pie, Years in the Making

Che Fico Pizzeria is not just another pizza place. While the concept may be new, the signature pies have been years in the making. Back in 2018, Chef Nayfeld introduced “Che Fico-style” pizza at the flagship Che Fico on Divisadero, where fresh parmesan grated generously over a blackened crust caused a stir. Now, five years and countless tweaks to his dough recipe later, Nayfeld is bringing that celebrated style of pizza to Thrive City.

Rapini pizza from Che Fico Pizzeria. Photo: Eric Wolfinger

The menu features 14-inch and 20-inch pies, with options including a Pineapple and Chili pizza, Sausage & Mushroom, and Rapini with Fontina. With a naturally fermented dough and hand-pulled cheese, each bite offers a flavor-packed, California-meets-Italy experience. Pizza by the slice is also available, perfect for fans on the go before tipoff.

Beyond Pizza: Italian Snacks and Classic Sandwiches

Soft serve gelato from Che Fico Pizzeria. Photo: Eric Wolfinger

But it’s not just about pizza. Che Fico Pizzeria’s expanded menu includes a variety of Italian-inspired starters, from the beloved Suppli al Telefono (fried risotto balls with fontina and tomato) to new bites like stuffed Cerignola olives with sweet Italian sausage and rosemary-dusted potato chips. For a great pre-game snack, there are also chicken wings made with Che Fico’s Chili Bomba, pickled chili and avocado blossom honey. Sandwich options include the chicken cutty with crispy chicken, artichokes, and provolone, and a Muffuletta served on Acme Bread rolls. For dessert, there's soft serve gelato and sorbetto.

Cocktails, Craft Beers, and Italian Wine

Drink menus at Che Fico restaurants share similar philosophies to the kitchen’s, with house-made ingredients, craft spirits, and season touches. Expect creative twists on local favorites, like the Che Fico Negroni or the Steph Curry-inspired Golden Boy, which features bourbon and honey syrup. The wine list features sustainably farmed Italian wines, and of course there’s local craft beer. For wine connoisseurs, there’s also a secret list of rare bottles from Italy’s most celebrated regions, like Piedmont and Tuscany.

Designed for Game Day and Everyday

A view of the Bay Bridge from Che Fico Pizzeria's outdoor patio. Photo: Eric Wolfinger

Designed by Jon de la Cruz, the pizzeria’s space exudes a breezy, Amalfi Coast décor, with maritime influences, fig-leaf wallpaper, and large TV screens — making this perhaps the first pizzeria from a fine dining team with a highly designed sports bar within. A spacious outdoor bar with stunning Bay views and a walk-up window for slices and gelato ensure Che Fico Pizzeria caters to both game-day fans and those just passing through Thrive City.

Open Tuesday through Sunday for dinner, with Monday service and lunch coming soon.

Che Fico Pizzeria, 1 Warriors Way, Suite 300, San Francisco, CA 94158

This article was written with an assist from AI but has been edited and checked by humans.