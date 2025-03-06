A “Mastermind’s” Recipe for National Meatball Day

March 9th is “National Meatball Day. Yes, that is a real holiday, and how could I not share a meatball recipe with everyone. I’ve given this a lot of thought and wanted to share a meatball recipe that I believe is original and, of course, delicious. The way this recipe came about was I had a couple pounds of Italian sweet sausages, some onions and bell peppers that I was planning on using for that classic Italian sub sandwich. Then it hit me, being I am the “Meatball Mastermind” (thank you Appetito magazine for my new title ), I decided to turn these delicious ingredients into a meatball!

So, my sausage, pepper and onion meatball was born, or should I say braised? Along with the meatball, I had to marry them with a special sauce, so these meatballs are braised in a delicious pepper and onion sauce.

Some thoughts:

- You’ll notice I am not adding salt, and that’s because the cheese and sausage will handle that for us, and I also like to have the flavors of our ingredients be the stars.

- You may also notice that the recipe yields a lot of sauce, but it’s so delicious you will want to freeze some for another day.

- About 30 minutes into the braising, the aroma is going to fill the kitchen, and your going to want to try a meatball and dunk a piece of bread in the sauce. That’s standard procedure, and go ahead and do it. Cut the meatball in half to be sure it’s cooked through(if not, just put it back for a couple more minutes). But do dunk the bread.

- I often get asked why I always say “whole tomatoes” this is because I don’t trust what ends up in cans of crushed. With “whole” you see what you starting with, full size tomato and besides crushing them with your hands is calming.

I believe cooking should be a enjoyable process, so I hope you enjoy making my “National Meatball Day Sausage, Pepper and Onion Meatball.”

Happy National Meatball Day!