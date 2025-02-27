A Modern Twist on a Classic Caesar Salad

The Caesar salad: a timeless classic for a reason! Crisp lettuce, tangy dressing, and irresistible crunch is pure bliss.

Legend has it this masterpiece was born in the 1920s by a clever Italian restaurateur named Caesar Cardini. While his original recipe was simple, using romaine, olive oil, and Parmesan, it has since sparked endless delicious variations.

My Kale Cardini Salad is a vibrant twist on the classic Caesar, featuring a lighter, protein-packed dressing. I've swapped the traditional heavy focus on oil and raw egg for a creamy base made with Greek yogurt or cottage cheese. The kale, with its hearty texture and earthy flavor, is a perfect canvas for this fresh and tangy dressing.

I love how this salad is versatile, making it a great choice for a light snack, a vibrant side dish, or even as a base for your favorite protein like grilled chicken or shrimp. With its healthy upgrades and vibrant flavors, this salad is a celebration of the classic Caesar with a modern twist.

Give it a try and make it your own!

Bonus: The perfect crunch is essential for a Caesar salad, and with a recipe like this you can customize your croutons to suit your taste. For a homemade touch, toast up cubes of your favorite bread, like focaccia, or grab some store-bought croutons for convenience. For extra inspiration, I've included three delicious crouton ideas: crispy Parmesan crisps for a cheesy snap, roasted chickpeas for added crunch, or hearty polenta cubes for a unique texture. Here’s how to make them:

Parmesan Crisps: Bake small piles of grated Parmesan cheese on a parchment-lined baking sheet at 375°F until golden and crispy (about 5-7 minutes). Let cool and break into shards for a crunchy, cheesy topping.

Garlic Chickpea Croutons: Roast canned chickpeas (drained, rinsed, and patted dry) with olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper at 400°F until crunchy (20-30 minutes). These add protein and crunch!

Polenta Croutons: Cook polenta, let it set in a shallow dish, then slice into cubes. Pan-fry or bake until crispy for a unique, hearty addition.