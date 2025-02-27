Skip to Content
A Modern Twist on a Classic Caesar Salad

Here's a twist on the classic Caesar salad featuring kale and a fresh, tangy dressing with fun crouton variations as a bonus.

9:00 AM EST on February 27, 2025

Kale Cardini (Caesar) Salad by Danielle Simone Arata.

The Caesar salad: a timeless classic for a reason! Crisp lettuce, tangy dressing, and irresistible crunch is pure bliss.

Legend has it this masterpiece was born in the 1920s by a clever Italian restaurateur named Caesar Cardini. While his original recipe was simple, using romaine, olive oil, and Parmesan, it has since sparked endless delicious variations.

My Kale Cardini Salad is a vibrant twist on the classic Caesar, featuring a lighter, protein-packed dressing. I've swapped the traditional heavy focus on oil and raw egg for a creamy base made with Greek yogurt or cottage cheese. The kale, with its hearty texture and earthy flavor, is a perfect canvas for this fresh and tangy dressing.

I love how this salad is versatile, making it a great choice for a light snack, a vibrant side dish, or even as a base for your favorite protein like grilled chicken or shrimp. With its healthy upgrades and vibrant flavors, this salad is a celebration of the classic Caesar with a modern twist.

Give it a try and make it your own!

Bonus: The perfect crunch is essential for a Caesar salad, and with a recipe like this you can customize your croutons to suit your taste. For a homemade touch, toast up cubes of your favorite bread, like focaccia, or grab some store-bought croutons for convenience. For extra inspiration, I've included three delicious crouton ideas: crispy Parmesan crisps for a cheesy snap, roasted chickpeas for added crunch, or hearty polenta cubes for a unique texture. Here’s how to make them:

Parmesan Crisps: Bake small piles of grated Parmesan cheese on a parchment-lined baking sheet at 375°F until golden and crispy (about 5-7 minutes). Let cool and break into shards for a crunchy, cheesy topping.

Garlic Chickpea Croutons: Roast canned chickpeas (drained, rinsed, and patted dry) with olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper at 400°F until crunchy (20-30 minutes). These add protein and crunch!

Polenta Croutons: Cook polenta, let it set in a shallow dish, then slice into cubes. Pan-fry or bake until crispy for a unique, hearty addition.

Kale Cardini (Caesar) Salad

Recipe by Danielle Simone Arata
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the Salad

  • 1 large 1 bunch of kale (curly or Lacinato), stems removed, leaves chopped

  • 1 cup 1 your favorite bread croutons (or get creative with options below)

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 grated or shaved Parmesan cheese (or Pecorino for a sharper flavor

  • For the Dressing

  • 1 cup 1 Greek yogurt (or cottage cheese, blended smooth)

  • 2 tablespoons 2 extra virgin olive oil

  • Juice from 1 lemon

  • 2 teaspoons 2 Dijon mustard

  • 2 cloves 2 garlic, minced

  • 2 teaspoons 2 Worcestershire sauce (or coconut aminos for a lighter flavor)

  • 2 tablespoons 2 grated Parmesan cheese

  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

  • 1/2 tablespoon 1/2 water (to thin, as needed)

Directions

  • Wash and thoroughly dry the kale.
  • Place it in a large mixing bowl.
  • Add a small drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt.
  • Massage the kale with your hands for 1-2 minutes until it softens and reduces in volume.
  • In a small bowl or blender, combine the Greek yogurt (or blended cottage cheese), olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, Parmesan cheese, and a pinch of salt and pepper.
  • Blend or whisk until smooth and creamy (thin with water as needed for your desired consistency).
  • Add the croutons of your choice and Parmesan cheese to the kale.
  • Toss gently to combine.
  • Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss until the kale is evenly coated.
  • Add optional toppings like soft-boiled eggs or grilled protein (if desired).
  • Serve immediately.

