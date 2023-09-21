Recipes
A Nashville Chef Reinvents a Classic Italian Caprese Salad
Chef Joey Fecci was inspired while in Italy to put a twist on the iconic Caprese salad.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
See all posts
The Familial Influences of Chef Michael Hanna
Chef Michael Hanna of St. Vito Focacceria shares the inspiration of his Italian roots in the American South.
Behold the Cannoli Cruller from Daily Provisions in Brooklyn
Union Square Hospitality Group opens its fifth Daily Provisions shop and first in Brooklyn, appropriately launching with an Italian-themed treat.
Today's stories are presented by
Drizly
Whether you need ingredients to stir up a batch of Negronis or are on the hunt for a bottle of Barolo, Nebbiolo, or Pinot Grigio, order from Drizly and have your bottles delivered right to your door.
Order Drizly →
The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023 Includes 5 from Italy
Europe took 21 of the spots on the World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023 list, announced last night, with an Italian hotel taking the top spot.
Franco Pepe and Dan Richer Share Deep Pizza Thoughts
An exclusive sit-down with two of the world’s best pizza chefs: Franco Pepe from Caiazzo, Italy, and Dan Richer from Razza Pizza Artigianale in Jersey City.