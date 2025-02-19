A Tortelli Dish Inspired by Nonna

I’m second-generation Italian, with grandparents who were born in Italy. This dish holds a special place in my heart, as it reminds me of the times spent at my Nonna’s house. My Nonna would always serve espresso and a biscotti to my dad, uncles, and anyone who visited. Adding espresso to this dish is a way to honor those cherished memories.

This Tortelli Coated in Beef Broth Butter Sauce with Espresso Balsamic Glaze is like a rich espresso in the morning—invigorating and full of depth. The savory beef broth butter sauce perfectly complements the delicate Tortelli, while the espresso balsamic glaze adds a surprising twist.

