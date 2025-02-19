Skip to Content
A Tortelli Dish Inspired by Nonna

This unique and flavorful recipe for handmade Tortelli is inspired by the memory of espresso served by the author's Nonna.

10:00 AM EST on February 19, 2025

Tortelli Coated in Beef Broth Butter Sauce with Espresso Balsamic Glaze by Alex Palermo.

Tortelli Coated in Beef Broth Butter Sauce with Espresso Balsamic Glaze by Alex Palermo.

I’m second-generation Italian, with grandparents who were born in Italy. This dish holds a special place in my heart, as it reminds me of the times spent at my Nonna’s house. My Nonna would always serve espresso and a biscotti to my dad, uncles, and anyone who visited. Adding espresso to this dish is a way to honor those cherished memories.

This Tortelli Coated in Beef Broth Butter Sauce with Espresso Balsamic Glaze is like a rich espresso in the morning—invigorating and full of depth. The savory beef broth butter sauce perfectly complements the delicate Tortelli, while the espresso balsamic glaze adds a surprising twist.

Tortelli Coated in Beef Broth Butter Sauce with Espresso Balsamic Glaze

Tortelli Coated in Beef Broth Butter Sauce with Espresso Balsamic Glaze

Recipe by Alex Palermo
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups 2 00 flour

  • 3 large 3 eggs

  • 1 cup 1 ricotta (drained)

  • 1 tbsp 1 espresso powder (dissolved in 1 tbsp hot water)

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 grated Parmigiano Reggiano

  • 1 tbsp 1 finely chopped parsley

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 balsamic vinegar

  • 1 tsp 1 espresso powder

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 beef broth

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 unsalted butter

Directions

  • Place the 2 cups of 00 flour on a clean, flat surface and create a well in the center.
  • Crack the 3 large eggs into the well.
  • Using a fork gently beat the eggs, gradually incorporating the flour from the edges of the well.
  • Once the dough starts to come together, use your hands to knead it for about 10 minutes or until the dough becomes a smooth and elastic ball.
  • Wrap the dough in plastic wrap, place it in a covered bowl and let it rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or overnight.
  • Roll the sheet of dough to the second-thinnest setting on your pasta machine or about 1mm thick rolling by hand.
  • Cut into rectangles (about 2.5 x 1.5 inches).
  • Mix the ricotta, espresso powder, parsley, and Parmigiano Reggiano until smooth. Transfer to a piping bag.
  • Pipe 1 teaspoon of filling in the center of each rectangle.
  • Fold the rectangle in half lengthwise, sealing the edges well. Bring the two bottom corners together and press to seal, forming the classic tortelli shape.
  • Simmer balsamic vinegar, espresso powder, over medium heat for about 10-15 minutes or until reduced by half.
  • Heat beef broth in a pan over medium heat for about 5 minutes or reduces by a quarter.
  • Whisk in cold butter until fully emulsified, about 2-3 minutes.
  • Boil pasta for 5-7 minutes. Reserve 1/4 cup pasta water.
  • Toss pasta in beef demi-glace butter sauce. Add pasta water to emulsify.
  • Plate and drizzle with espresso balsamic glaze.
  • Garnish with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano.

