Amatriciana at Roscioli: A Classic Roman Recipe

At Roscioli, there’s a quiet understanding that the most powerful dishes don’t announce themselves. They arrive simply—unadorned, almost understated—and yet, they linger. Amatriciana is one of those dishes.
In Rome, pasta isn’t about invention—it’s about discipline. There’s a confidence in doing less, in allowing a handful of ingredients to speak without interference. Amatriciana, at its core, is a study in restraint: guanciale, pecorino, tomato, pasta.
That’s it.
And because of that, every detail matters. When I was there, I found myself looking beyond the plate—wanting to understand not just how it tasted, but how it was made. Watching the kitchen at Roscioli, there’s a rhythm to it. No unnecessary movement, no excess. Just precision, repetition, and a kind of quiet confidence that comes from knowing exactly when something is right. The guanciale is where it begins—not just as an ingredient, but as the foundation of the dish.
Want more Roman recipes? Explore ideas for tonight's dinner at Appetito.
It’s rendered slowly, patiently, until the fat melts away and the meat turns crisp. There’s no rushing this step. The transformation is gradual, almost quiet, but it sets the tone for everything that follows. That rendered fat becomes the base of the sauce—silky, savory, deeply flavorful.
The tomato enters lightly. This isn’t a heavy, simmered ragù, but rather a restrained addition—just enough to bring acidity and balance. It softens the richness without overpowering it, creating that signature “blush” of red that defines a proper amatriciana.
Then comes the pecorino. I think this is where the dish really shifts. It’s grated finely—almost powdery—so it melts into the pasta and sauce rather than sitting on top. The sharpness of the cheese integrates with the fat from the guanciale and the starch from the pasta water, forming something cohesive. Glossy. Almost creamy in texture, but without cream—just technique.
It’s a dish that demands attention to timing and proportion. Too much tomato, and it loses its identity. Too much cheese, and it becomes heavy. Undercook the guanciale, and you miss the depth entirely. There’s no room to hide here—only to refine. I left inspired—not to replicate it exactly, but to understand it.
Back in my own downtown kitchen, I approach it the same way: letting the guanciale render slowly until crisp, grating the pecorino until it’s fine enough to melt seamlessly, and bringing everything together with intention. And when it does come together—pasta, fat, cheese, a touch of tomato—it transforms into something that feels far more complex than the ingredient list suggests.
That’s the beauty of amatriciana. It isn’t about adding more. It’s about understanding when to stop. Because in the end, what you’re left with is something deceptively simple—yet deeply considered. A dish that feels rich, but never heavy. Balanced, but never restrained in flavor.
Be the first to know about Italian food events, restaurant openings and culinary travel. Subscribe to the Appetito weekly newsletter.