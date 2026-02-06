Bad Ass Bolognese ana a Super Charcuterie Board for the Big Game

My mother could care less about football, but she loved the Super Bowl! It was an excuse to throw a party where she could feed people and fill them with drink. I remember as a little kid, our small house being full of adults spilling out of the living room, laughing and drinking and, of course, eating my mother’s exquisite food. As I got older, she would host my friends and feed us her elevated teen-friendly fare, such as fancy chili dogs or muffalattas or Lasagna Bolognese.

At this point in my life, I share my mother’s lack of interest in football, but I’m happy to use it as an excuse to feed people and fill them with drink. So, with the Super Bowl approaching, I’ve laid out an elevated, Italian-inspired menu that features some of my favorite brands and an original recipe for a hopped-up Bolognese that’s perfect for a football crowd on the day of the Big Game.

I’m staring with a charcuterie board of all Italian products, including a vast array of high-end, domestic meats from two brands (Creminelli Fine Meats and Del Duca) that operate under the auspices of Charcuterie Artisans . We’re talking expertly crafted coppa, prosciutto, and salami from wild boar and others seasoned with Barolo, Black Truffle, and Calabrese spices all from Creminelli. From the Del Duca line, I used salami bites, both dry and hot, as well as a prosciutto log of rolled prosciutto and mozzarella.

Speaking of mozzarella, the cheese star of the board will be fresh Bufala Mozzarella from our friends at Lioni Latticini . It’s creamy texture and tangy flavor are a great compliment to the meats. I also added some roasted red peppers and Sicilian olives.

Washing down all of this charcuterie love will be a pleasure thanks to the freshness and acicity of Bollo di Borro , a sparkling rose Brut made in the traditional method by the Ferregamo wine estate Il Borro .

The main course will be what I call my “Bad Ass Bolognese” - a traditional ragu ratcheted by unctuous guanciale rendered into crispy matchsticks with the fat used to add complexity and flavor to the soffritto. To match the depth of this dish I’ll be serving another product from the Ferregamo line, a 2020 Brunello di Montalcino from their new Pinino estate in Montalcino. Yeah.

It’s all going to be so good my friends might not even mind that I don’t have a TV…