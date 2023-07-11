Skip to Content
Charred Whole Carrots with Pistachio Puree

This Mediterranean-influenced side dish may overshadow the main course. Its puree of pistachio, feta, and dill perfectly complements charred carrots and can be used for other roasted vegetables as well.

10:00 AM EDT on July 11, 2023

charred carrots on a pistachio puree

Charred whole carrots over pistachio, feta, and dill puree. Photo: Apolline Martin

This charred whole carrots recipe is all about the dip. While I call it a puree here, the base of this charred whole carrots recipe was designed to be like a Mediterranean-influenced dipping sauce, something that pairs well with a variety of roasted or cooked vegetables. The flavors have to work, of course, but this also serves the practical purpose for a restaurant chef working with hyper-seasonal produce, as I’ve done in California for years. The seasons and vegetables may change, but the puree, with its base of pistachio, feta, and dill is a workhorse, ready to accompany whatever you pick up at the market.

While I’ve tried at least a dozen variations on this dish with vegetables ranging from corn to cauliflower to Brussels sprouts, carrots work best with the technique I use here. Rather than simply roasting the carrots, this recipe calls for charring the carrots in canola oil, one side at a time, then finishing in the oven before being placed atop the puree.

The result is a flavorful side dish or appetizer that can enliven a family-style menu, and may just steal the show. Best of all is that the leftover puree can be used as a dip for other ingredients you have lying around. If there is any leftover, that is.

Richard Martin contributed to this post.

Charred Whole Carrots with Pistachio, Feta, and Dill

5 from 1 vote
Recipe by Michael Fiorelli Course: SidesCuisine: Mediterranean
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

30

minutes

Ingredients

  • For The Pistachio Puree

  • ¾ cup pistachios

  • 2 large 2 cloves garlic, peeled

  • 3 oz. 3 olive oil

  • 6 ounces 6 feta cheese

  • ½ cup crème fraîche or plain yogurt

  • ¾ cup parsley, large stems removed, roughly chopped

  • ¼ cup dill (soft stems are ok), roughly chopped, with a few dill fronds reserved

  • Pinch sea salt

  • ½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

  • For The Carrots

  • 16 medium 16 carrots. About six inches each in length and the width of your thumb.

  • 3 tablespoons 3 canola oil, separated

  • 2 teaspoons 2 kosher salt

  • 1 teaspoon 1 cracked black pepper plus more for garnish

  • Pinch sea salt

  • 2 teaspoons 2 olive oil to finish

Directions

  • For The Pistachio Puree
  • In the bowl of a food processor, blend the pistachios, garlic, and olive oil until they are a smooth paste (about 3 minutes).
  • Add herbs and blend until smooth.
  • Add feta and crème fraîche or plain yogurt and blend until slightly smooth and everything is incorporated.
  • Season with a pinch of sea salt and black pepper.
  • For The Carrots
  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  • Toss carrots in one tablespoon of canola oil, kosher salt and 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper.
  • Heat a large pan over medium high heat. You will need to work in batches, transferring the cooked carrots to a baking tray.
  • Pour the remaining canola oil in the pan. When the oil is shimmering, begin adding carrots one at a time until the pan is full but not crowded.
  • At this point do not move the carrots. Continue to cook on each side until deeply charred. Transfer to the baking sheet and repeat with remaining carrots.
  • When all of the carrots are charred and on the baking sheet, place them in a the pre-heated oven for 15-20 minutes or until easily pierced with a paring knife.
  • Meanwhile, on a plate large enough to hold all of the carrots, spread the pistachio puree directly on the bottom of the plate.
  • Remove the carrots from the oven and place them on top of the pistachio puree.
  • Finish by drizzling 1 Tablespoon of olive oil and top with a few cracks of fresh black pepper, a pinch of sea salt, and the reserved dill fronds

