Chickpea Soup With Tuma Cheese
A chickpea soup from Sicily that's creamy and rich, with Tuma cheese added for texture and flavor, excerpted from the new cookbook, The Food of Sicily.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
Meet Alberto Gallufo, the “World’s Best” Olive Oil Maker
Our Italian wine expert, Gianluca Rottura, interviews his favorite olive oil maker, Alberto Galluffo, and shares a memory.
Is Halloween Pizza a Thing Now?
Social media seems to have created a monster that's pizza shaped and occasionally topped with shocking ingredients. Here are some of the best of what we've found.
Bona Furtuna
Bread-and-Anchovy-Stuffed Green Peppers
In an excerpt from the inspiring new cookbook Cucina Povera, Giulia Scarpaleggia shares a family recipe for sweet green peppers stuffed with a variety of pantry items such as anchovies.
Rubirosa Expands Its Product Line With New Pasta Sampler
The NYC pizzeria rolled out a line of jarred sauces and other products last year, and now features pasta kits and an upcoming pasta sampler gift box.