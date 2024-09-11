How to Make an NA Americano Using Products From Free Spirits

Here, the classic Americano cocktail gets an NA makeover, courtesy of Hilary Sheinbaum, using The Spirit of Milano bittersweet aperitivo and The Spirit of Vermouth Rosso (both from Free Spirits ) abetted by a splash of soda water and a slice of orange.

Free Spirits Americano (Nonalcoholic) Recipe by Hilary Sheinbaum







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 1 servings Prep time 1 minute Cooking time 1 minute Ingredients 1.5 oz. 1.5 The Spirit of Milano

1.5 oz. 1.5 The Spirit of Vermouth Rosso

3 oz. 3 Soda Water

1 1 Orange Slice (for garnish) Directions Fill a highball glass with ice.

Add The Spirit of Milano and The Spirit of Vermouth Rosso.

Top with the soda water and stir gently to combine.

