Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Cocktails

How to Make an NA Americano Using Products From Free Spirits

Our contributor and NA advocate, Hilary Sheinbaum, shares a nonalcoholic version of the classic Italian cocktail, the Americano.

10:03 AM EDT on September 11, 2024

Free Spirits Americano (Nonalcoholic).

Here, the classic Americano cocktail gets an NA makeover, courtesy of Hilary Sheinbaum, using The Spirit of Milano bittersweet aperitivo and The Spirit of Vermouth Rosso (both from Free Spirits) abetted by a splash of soda water and a slice of orange.

Free Spirits Americano (Nonalcoholic)

Recipe by Hilary Sheinbaum
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz. 1.5 The Spirit of Milano

  • 1.5 oz. 1.5 The Spirit of Vermouth Rosso

  • 3 oz. 3 Soda Water

  • 1 1 Orange Slice (for garnish)

Directions

  • Fill a highball glass with ice.
  • Add The Spirit of Milano and The Spirit of Vermouth Rosso.
  • Top with the soda water and stir gently to combine.
  • Garnish with an orange slice.

