This refreshing NA cocktail, named after the men's winner of the 2024 U.S. Open, the first Italian man to take home the top prize, comes courtesy of Hilary Sheinbaum. It combines a premade spritz from Sir James 101 with an alcohol-free, sparkling Cuvee Blanc from Wander + Found.
Cocktails
The Jannik Sinner is a Mocktail Featuring Two Premium Brands
