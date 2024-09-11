Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Cocktails

The Jannik Sinner is a Mocktail Featuring Two Premium Brands

9:59 AM EDT on September 11, 2024

The Jannik Sinner.

The Jannik Sinner.

This refreshing NA cocktail, named after the men's winner of the 2024 U.S. Open, the first Italian man to take home the top prize, comes courtesy of Hilary Sheinbaum. It combines a premade spritz from Sir James 101 with an alcohol-free, sparkling Cuvee Blanc from Wander + Found.

The Jannik Sinner

The Jannik Sinner

Recipe by Hilary Sheinbaum
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 4 oz. 4 Sir James 101 Italian Spritz

  • 1.5 oz. 1.5 Wander and Found Cuvee Blanc Sparkling

  • Orange wheel (for garnish)

Directions

  • Build in goblet or wine glass over ice, starting with Sir James and topping with Wander and Found Cuvee Blanc Sparkling.
  • Garnish with orange wheel speared with a sprig of rosemary and 1 pinch salt.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Appetito Interviews the Queen of NA Cocktail Culture, Hilary Sheinbaum

September 11, 2024
Cocktails

How to Make OLIPOP’s Cherry Lime Delight Mocktail

The Queen of NA Cocktail Culture, Hilary Sheinbaum, shares a mocktail recipe featuring sweet and sour fruit and a popular soda-alternative.

September 11, 2024
News

Una Pizza Napoletana by Anthony Mangieri Named World’s Best Pizzeria

The intimate restaurant on NYC’s Lower East Side moved up one slot to earn #1 in the 50 Top Pizza World awards presented in Naples, Italy last night, which featured other US winners.

September 11, 2024
See all posts