The Jannik Sinner is a Mocktail Featuring Two Premium Brands

This refreshing NA cocktail, named after the men's winner of the 2024 U.S. Open, the first Italian man to take home the top prize, comes courtesy of Hilary Sheinbaum. It combines a premade spritz from Sir James 101 with an alcohol-free, sparkling Cuvee Blanc from Wander + Found.

The Jannik Sinner Recipe by Hilary Sheinbaum







Ingredients 4 oz. 4 Sir James 101 Italian Spritz

1.5 oz. 1.5 Wander and Found Cuvee Blanc Sparkling

Orange wheel (for garnish) Directions Build in goblet or wine glass over ice, starting with Sir James and topping with Wander and Found Cuvee Blanc Sparkling.

Garnish with orange wheel speared with a sprig of rosemary and 1 pinch salt.