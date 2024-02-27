Skip to Content
Conchiglie With Gorgonzola and Pistachios

The seashell-shaped pasta known as conchiglie is perfect for capturing flavorful sauces, giving each bite a memorable punch, as in this recipe from The Silver Spoon Pasta.

10:00 AM EST on February 27, 2024

Conchiglie pasta with gorgonzola and pistachios

Conchiglie with gorgonzola and pistachios. Photo: © 2024 by Edward Park

By
The Silver Spoon Kitchen

Pasta lovers, there's a new cookbook you will need to add to your shelves. Phaidon has just released The Silver Spoon Pasta, a collection of over 300 recipes for 48 different types of pasta, including this Conchiglie With Gorgonzola and Pistachios. The Silver Spoon collection started with an Italian cookbook in 1950, Il Cucchiaio d'Argento, leading to many offshoots throughout the years. Now, Phaidon has focused the latest book in its long-running series on pasta, from short to long, fresh to dry, cut to stuffed.

Silver Spoon Pasta cookbook cover

A popular type of dried short pasta, conchiglie can be smooth or ridged and are so called because they resemble mollusk shells—conchiglie in Italian. The classic seashell shape has always been a feature of the decorative arts in Italy, and has been adopted by pasta makers too. The cavity of the conchiglie is good for catching and holding sauces, making it ideal for light sauces of tomato, ricotta, or pesto. Depending on the size, the larger version is called conchiglioni, the smaller, conchigli­ette. Conchiglie can also be colored with natural ingredients such as tomato or squid ink.

Excerpted from The Silver Spoon Pasta © 2024 by The Silver Spoon Kitchen. Photography © 2024 by Edward Park. Reproduced by permission of Phaidon. All rights reserved.

Conchiglie With Gorgonzola and Pistachios

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by The Silver Spoon Kitchen
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 1 ⁄2 cup (50 g) pistachio nuts

  • 3 3 1⁄2 ounces (100 g) strong Gorgonzola cheese, diced

  • 2 tablespoons 2 heavy (double) cream

  • 11 ounces 11 (300 g) conchiglie

  • 1 1 ⁄2 cup (40 g) grated Parmesan cheese

  • salt

Directions

  • Put the pistachios into a heatproof bowl, pour over boiling water to cover, and let stand for 3 minutes.
  • Drain well and when cool enough to handle, rub off the skins with your fingers.
  • Chop the kernels and set aside.
  • Put the Gorgonzola and cream into a pan and melt over low heat, stirring constantly until smooth, then remove from the heat.
  • Cook the pasta in plenty of salted boiling water until al dente.
  • Drain, tip into a warmed serving dish, and toss with the melted Gorgonzola mixture, chopped pistachios, and Parmesan. Serve immediately.

The Silver Spoon Kitchen
