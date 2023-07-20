My Mother’s Posthumous Pesto Recipe

My mother’s hands especially mesmerized me when she created her own ever-changing version of pesto with herbs beyond basil and nuts beyond pine. My mother, like her pesto, was made of nonconforming ﬂavors that people did not expect yet talked about for days.
My last memory of my mother’s pesto happened after her death. My siblings and I were sorting through her things, longing for a conversation from which she exited way too early. Lunchtime came, and one of us found a jar of pesto in the freezer, labeled and dated in the earlier part of the summer that would be her last. To a person, we each found a task: boiling the water, selecting the pasta, setting the table. We sat and ate, silently wrapped in the love she rarely spoke of but always expressed with her cooking. That meal will forever define the ﬂavor of pesto for me.
My unique version of pesto is based on that memory, but there are a few tenets that hold true across pesto making. I invite you to make them yours. Garlic should not be a deﬁning ﬂavor of pesto, rather a sensation, so don’t overdo it. An equal weight of leaves and nuts is a technique I acquired during my own professional growth in the kitchen. I have used it successfully in many a version of pesto. It is important to stir in the cheese by hand after processing, as the blades will clump it into fat globules that can throw oﬀ both balance and texture. Pesto should be a thick paste that barely releases oil.
When you are ready to use the pesto, calculate just over 1/2 cup for 1 pound of pasta. While the pasta is cooking, drop the pesto into a warm serving bowl. A few minutes before draining the pasta, dilute the pesto with 1⁄2 to 1 cup of pasta cooking water.
Store your pesto in a glass jar, topping it with a little olive oil to prevent oxidation. Before putting it away, re-top with a little fresh oil. I keep my pesto in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. My mother used to freeze her pesto in manageable-size jars.
Pesto can complement things other than pasta. In my childhood home, it was a staple on minestrone. It is great with gnocchi; you can use it for a spring lasagna or spread it on bread. I love it with anchovies, but I love anything with anchovies.
I should warn you that my mother would denounce the lemon juice used at the very end as modern treachery, but I find that a few drops bring balance and brightness to the final product, so I’ve rebelled.