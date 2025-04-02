Embracing My Italian Roots and a Lamb Recipe for Easter

Since sharing my cookbook, cooking with italian roots , in 2021, I’ve found myself increasingly connected to my Italian heritage. The cookbook sparked meaningful connections between myself and readers who shared their own stories of growing up Italian. It was a passion project that brought me immense joy while I balanced a corporate career—one that, although stable, lacked the same fulfillment.

In the summer of 2023, after being laid off from my corporate job, I felt a strong calling to visit the town in Italy where my family roots run deep—Castel Morrone. This village, nestled in the hilltop of Caserta (Campania), is where my last name originates, and I was eager to immerse myself in the food culture as an extension of my cookbook and one that has shaped my heritage.

The moment I arrived to stay with distant cousins in their home, I was overtaken by a sense of belonging. As I stood in front of the house where my grandfather was born and walked the streets of the village, greeting the locals, I realized that I was exactly where I was meant to be. The warmth of the local people, despite not speaking the same language, never made me feel like an outsider. Whether in their kitchens, teaching me to make zeppole in Italian or singing while hand-rolling pasta, I had been invited into their homes, their lives, and their age-old traditions.

Cookbook author Christina Minutillo (center) with two of her cousin's in the village of Castel Morrone.

My visit to Castel Morrone ingrained a cultural lesson, one we should all adopt: When we take the time to slow down and truly be present, we create space for understanding, connection, and community. This trip left me with a deep sense of fulfillment, and I knew that I had to share that feeling with others to inspire the same traditions. From the mayor bidding me farewell to my cousins asking me to stay longer, I was already planning my return—and my desire to bring others along on this journey grew stronger.

If I had to choose one experience that I miss the most from my time in Castel Morrone, it would be the daily tradition of gathering around the table with my cousins, who lived next door to each other. Every day, we’d prepare lunch and dinner together, sharing stories, laughter, and the joy of creating something beautiful from scratch. No matter how busy we were or how hungry we might have felt, the meal was always a priority. It was a ritual, one rooted in Italian culture—a culture that honors food not just as nourishment, but as an invitation for connection and love.

Christina Minutillo at work in the kitchen.

This tradition was also alive in my Italian American family in Connecticut. Nearly every Sunday, we gathered at my great grandmother’s house. Gram, the heart of our family, brought us all together, and her food was the glue that held our family traditions in place. Today, even though I live in California, far from where I grew up and from my roots in Italy, I continue to honor this tradition. Every year, I host an Italian-style dinner at my home by the sea on Easter Sunday, reminiscent of the dinners at Gram’s long table.

Over time, my Easter dinner has become something of a local legend. It’s now the hottest ticket in town, with friends eagerly awaiting their invitations and debating over who will take home the leftovers (a true testament to my Italian roots of always making too much food). The day is a celebration, complete with a beautifully decorated table, fresh flowers from the market, and a multi-course meal crafted with care. In my small kitchen, I create an experience that feels worthy of a Michelin star in the eyes of my guests.

Christina Minutillo's rack of lamb cut into chops for serving.

The star of the dinner is my roasted rack of lamb, a dish inspired from my Italian roots. It is said that in Italy, eating lamb on Easter is an age-old tradition because it commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus, celebrating the beginning of spring. For over a decade, I’ve been perfecting this recipe, and each year, it’s the most coveted dish on the table. With just salt and pepper for browning and a tangy Dijon mustard coating enhanced with garlic and thyme, it’s a simple yet spectacular way to bring out the best flavor. It’s served rare, with that gorgeous pink color visible in every slice. The debate among my guests each year is whether it’s better than the year before —a conversation I’m always happy to entertain.

This September, I am sharing the connection and community that I felt on my visit to Castel Morrone, and I invite you to explore your own ancestral roots. Join me for the 50th annual celebration of the town’s rich culinary heritage, where we will taste the traditional foods of the region, learn recipes that have been passed down for generations, and connect over shared meals and conversation, just like we were neighbors living next door.

With this trip, my hope is that you take inspiration from the age-old traditions that have shaped my family’s culture and create your own unique traditions that reflect your personal journey.

Christina Minutillo has a passion for creating community through food and travel. To learn more about her cookbook and upcoming trip to Italy, visit her website .