Recipes

Farro, Zucchini & Mushrooms Inspired by the Flavors of Abruzzo

This recipe pairs the ancient grain of farro with zucchini and mushrooms to replicate the rustic flavors of Abruzzo.

10:00 AM EDT on June 2, 2025

Farro, Zucchini & Mushrooms by Danielle Simone Arata.

Have you ever eaten something that unlocks a memory? That’s exactly how I feel every time I eat farro. My dad and his family come from a small town in Abruzzo, and whenever I’m visiting them in the mountains, farro always finds its way to the table. I enjoy farro used as flour for homemade pasta, a warm side with vegetables, or even tossed into a cold, fresh salad. Regardless of how I am preparing this grain, it always brings me back to those moments spent with my cousins, sharing meals and stories in that beautiful corner of Italy.

Farro is an ancient grain that’s been cherished in Italy for thousands of years. It has a pleasantly chewy texture and a slightly nutty flavor that makes it endlessly versatile. It’s just as satisfying in a rustic dish with sautéed vegetables as it is in a bright, zesty salad. Hearty but never heavy, comforting yet flexible, farro holds a special place in Abruzzese kitchens. It’s a humble ingredient that carries the weight of tradition, bridging simplicity with substance in every bite.

Farro is an excellent addition to your modern kitchen. Not only is it packed with nutrients, but it’s easy to work with. If you’re unsure how to incorporate it into your meals, simply use it in place of rice or pasta. Play around and discover which flavors resonate with you. Whether you’re familiar with Abruzzese cuisine or just discovering it, I hope this dish brings warmth, comfort, and a taste of the Italian countryside to your table.

Tip for serving: Pair with lamb meatballs, baked or air fried (ground lamb seasoned with Italian parsley, breadcrumbs, Pecorino cheese, garlic, salt, pepper, and eggs).

Farro, Zucchini & Mushrooms

Recipe by Danielle Simone Arata
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2-3 cups 2-3 cooked farro (from 1 cup dry)

  • 2-3 Tbs. 2-3 extra virgin olive oil, plus more for finishing

  • 1 1 shallot, thinly sliced

  • 1 small 1 zucchini, sliced or diced

  • 8 ounces 8 mushrooms (Cremini, Portobello, or wild), chopped

  • fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

  • salt, to taste

  • 1/4-1/3 cup 1/4-1/3 Pecorino Romano cheese, grated

  • lemon zest or chopped fresh parsley, for garnish (optional)

Directions

  • Cook farro according to package directions.
  • In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat and sauté the shallot until soft and translucent.
  • Add the zucchini and mushrooms, a pinch of salt, and cook for about 10–12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender and lightly browned.
  • Toss in the cooked farro and season generously with black pepper.
  • Stir to combine and warm through.
  • Remove from heat and stir in the grated Pecorino along with a final drizzle of olive oil.
  • Serve warm.
  • Garnish with lemon zest or chopped herbs if desired.

