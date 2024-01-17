Furikake Bucatini with Spicy Garlic Chili Crisp
McCormick highlights the ‘Thoughtfully Borrowed’ cuisine trend including Italian and Japanese-inspired culinary innovations such as this recipe featuring a spice blend with pasta and the trendy chili crisp.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
Italian Food Company is a Little Italy for the Florida Keys
A South Florida couple with ties to Italy started building the Italian Food Company on a whim. A few years later, they have three locations, a loyal following, Italian chefs and pizza makers, and a new concept slated for spring.
Let’s Make Easy Baked Ziti!
Our Editor-in-Chief shares an expedited version of this forno classic, baked ziti, that has a less-is-more emphasis in every respect.
Bona Furtuna
Eat For Good Dinner Series and More NYC Italian Food News
Nancy Silverton comes east to cook with Hilary Sterling at Ci Siamo, Andrew Cotto talks Italian food influences, and new Italian spots to know in Brooklyn.
Roasted Root Vegetables, Italian-Style
Our Editor-in-Chief shares his recipe for roasted root vegetables with an Italian twist that is perfect for a winter meal.