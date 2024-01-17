McCormick, the food company which delivers a flavor forecast annually, has called out “Thoughtfully Borrowed” as a 2024 trend, highlighting cuisine blending.

The “Thoughtfully Borrowed” trend points to “an intentional approach to new-age fusion through regional-traditional cooking.” The recipes are meant to be conscious cultural combinations paying respect to different backgrounds, per McCormick. Appetito’s Richard Martin called out a similar trend for 2024, too.

McCormick’s Hadar Cohen Aviram, who serves as the brand’s executive chef, tells Appetito that the recipe emerged during one of the company’s discovery phases during which they saw Japanese-Italian emerging as a global example of a fresh wave of “cuisine mash-ups.”

“From San Francisco through South Africa to Australia, we saw dishes come to life that were based on respectful, creative ways of leveraging techniques and ingredients to create an exciting new pairing,” Aviram says.

She continues: “We saw pairings like milk bread pizza, unagi pasta, and more. The Furikake Bucatini with Spicy Garlic Chili Crisp was developed by one of our Australian chefs who took inspiration from a dish she tried.”

The Furikake Bucatini is created by incorporating miso with a classic pasta carbonara and then topping with a spicy Furikake crisp, which lends a Japanese flavor profile and a crunch.

Pasta, Aviram says, makes for a great “blank canvas” and with Pasta Carbonara being something of a “holy grail” dish, the challenge when fusing the two cuisines becomes making sure each is identifiable in the end result dish — while also being a dish that can stand alone. The pasta as a base paired with umami-loaded miso and soy sauce in the recipe below creates a balanced bite.

Recipe by Hadar Cohen Aviram Servings 6 servings Prep time 20 minutes Cooking time 20 minutes Ingredients For the Furikake Seasoning

2 tablespoons 2 (30 ml) McCormick® Sesame Seed

1 tablespoon 1 (15 ml) black sesame seed

1 tablespoon 1 (15 ml) bonito flakes

1 1/2 sheets 1 1/2 nori (dried seaweed)

1 teaspoon 1 (5 ml) sugar

1 teaspoon 1 (5 ml) McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder

For the Bucatini Pasta

12 ounces 12 (340g) bucatini pasta

2 2 eggs, beaten

1 cup 1 (250 ml) fresh grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

2 tablespoons 2 (30 ml) soy sauce

4 1/2 teaspoons 4 1/2 (22 ml) white miso paste

1/4 cup 1/4 (60 ml) thinly sliced green onion

1/4 cup 1/4 (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil

6 cloves 6 garlic, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon 1 (15 ml) McCormick® Crushed Red Pepper

4 tablespoons 4 (56 g) unsalted butter, softened

3 tablespoons 3 (45 ml) Furikake Seasoning, plus extra for garnish Directions For the Furikake

Toast sesame seeds in small dry skillet on medium heat about 2 minutes or just until lightly toasted, stirring occasionally.

Remove from skillet; cool completely. Place sesame seeds, bonito flakes, nori, sugar and sea salt in food processor. Pulse several times until mixture is well blended. Set aside.

For the Bucatini Pasta

Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Add bucatini and cook as directed on package for al dente.

Drain well, reserving 1 cup (250 ml) of pasta water.

Meanwhile, whisk eggs and cheese in small bowl; set aside. Whisk soy sauce and miso paste in separate small bowl; set aside. Place green onion in small heat-proof bowl. Set aside.

Heat olive oil in large deep skillet on medium heat. Add sliced garlic, stirring to coat in oil. Cook just until crispy, about 2 minutes.

Stir in crushed red pepper; cook 1 minute longer.

Carefully pour hot chili crisp and oil into bowl with green onion, stirring to mix. Set aside.

Wipe skillet with clean paper towel and return to stovetop on medium-high heat. Add reserved pasta water and soy sauce mixture, whisking to blend.

Add pasta and butter to skillet; toss until butter is melted and well blended with mixture in pan to coat pasta.

Reduce heat to low.

Add egg mixture and Furikake Seasoning, quickly tossing to coat pasta evenly. Tossing constantly, cook just until heated through.

To serve, place pasta in individual shallow serving bowls. Spoon chili crisp over top along with some of the oil. Sprinkle with remaining Furikake to garnish.