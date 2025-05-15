Skip to Content
How The Pasta Queen Makes Crostino Alle Zucchini

The Pasta Queen shares her recipe for a crostino topped with tangy zucchini and creamy stracciatella cheese.

9:00 AM EDT on May 15, 2025

Crostino Alle Zucchini by Nadia Caterina Munno.

This crostino is topped with a zucchini scapece. Scapece derives from the Spanish word escabeche, which means "to pickle" or marinate in vinegar, a process that changes the texture by "cooking" the ingredients in the acidity of the vinegar. This technique can be used with several different components, such as fish, onions, or mushrooms, and is common in many of the world's cuisines-not only as an ancient preservation technique, but also for the flavor that the vinegar brings.

Here, the zucchini coins are fried until golden, then marinated in some of my favorite pantry staples: olive oil, parsley, garlic, mint, and finally, white vinegar to give it a punch of flavor. This method makes the zucchini moist but tangy.

I love to place the zucchini scapece on top of a ed of creamy stracciatella cheese. This pairing is famous because the rich cheese cuts the tanginess of the vinegar to balance all the flavors...and because life is always better with cheese.

Crostino Alle Zucchini

Recipe by The Pasta Queen
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 medium 2 zucchini, thinly sliced

  • Olive oil, as needed, for frying, plus more for marinating and grilling bread

  • 2 2 garlic cloves, minced

  • Sea salt, to taste

  • Scrunch black pepper

  • 2 tablespoons 2 chopped fresh parsley

  • 1 tablespoon 1 chopped fresh mint

  • 1 tablespoon 1 white vinegar

  • 1 1 baguette, halved lengthwise and widthwise

  • 1 1/2 cups 1 1/2 (12 ounces) Stracciatella cheese

Directions

  • In a large, deep skillet, add olive oil so it comes about ½ inch up the side of the pan.
  • Heat over medium-high heat until it sizzles (you can test if the oil is ready by dipping the end of a wooden spoon into the oil; if it bubbles instantly, it’s ready).
  • Add zucchini and fry until deeply golden brown, about 4 to 5 minutes.
  • Remove with a slotted spoon and place on a paper-towel-lined plate to drain slightly.
  • In a medium bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons of olive oil with garlic, salt and pepper to taste, and parsley.
  • Add zucchini, tossing to coat, then stir in vinegar. Let sit at room temperature for about 15 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.
  • When ready to serve, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet.
  • Add bread and cook on both sides until toasted and golden brown (about two minutes per side). Slather the cheese on each slice of bread, then top with some marinated zucchini and fresh mint.

