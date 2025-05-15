How The Pasta Queen Makes Crostino Alle Zucchini

This crostino is topped with a zucchini scapece. Scapece derives from the Spanish word escabeche, which means "to pickle" or marinate in vinegar, a process that changes the texture by "cooking" the ingredients in the acidity of the vinegar. This technique can be used with several different components, such as fish, onions, or mushrooms, and is common in many of the world's cuisines-not only as an ancient preservation technique, but also for the flavor that the vinegar brings.

Here, the zucchini coins are fried until golden, then marinated in some of my favorite pantry staples: olive oil, parsley, garlic, mint, and finally, white vinegar to give it a punch of flavor. This method makes the zucchini moist but tangy.

I love to place the zucchini scapece on top of a ed of creamy stracciatella cheese. This pairing is famous because the rich cheese cuts the tanginess of the vinegar to balance all the flavors...and because life is always better with cheese.