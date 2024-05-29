Skip to Content
To pair with her semifreddo recipes, our contributor shares this method for cookies to make ice cream sandwiches.

10:23 AM EDT on May 29, 2024

In my previous post, I shared a recipe for Hazelnut Semifreddo Mio Modo (my way). For a semifreddo base, I like to use my homemade ice cream sandwich cookie recipe.

Here, I make it, and then break it up into little pieces and put it in the bottom of my springform pan. However, sometimes I grind the pieces in my food processor and put them, ground, on a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet back in the oven so they get a little dryer and crisper, like the crunchies in the middle of a store-bought ice cream cake.

You can also cut these cookies into rounds or rectangles for traditional ice cream sandwiches. If I have extra, I put them in a ziplock and freeze them.

These ice cream sandwiches with semifreddo are hands down my niece’s favorite thing I make ever! I hope you get to make them for your loved ones this summer.

Cookies for Ice Cream Sandwiches

Recipe by Chiara Montalto Giannini
Servings

8

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1-1/2 cup 1-1/2 flour (00 or ap)

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 cocoa (Dutch process)

  • 1 tsp. 1 baking powder

  • 1 pinch 1 salt

  • 1 + 1/3 stick 1 + 1/3 unsalted butter, softened (not melted)

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 light brown sugar

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 white sugar

  • 1 1 egg

  • 1 pinch 1 espresso powder

  • 1 drop 1 Vanilla extract

  • Vanilla bean paste (optional, to taste)

  • 1 drop 1 milk (if needed)

Directions

  • To Prepare
  • Using paddle attachment, mix butter with both sugars till light and creamy, about 4-5 minutes.
  • Add egg.
  • Add vanilla and vanilla paste (if using).
  • Meanwhile, sift together flour, cocoa, baking powder, salt and espresso powder.
  • Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients (it will have the consistency of cookie batter; if it is a little dry, add a drop of milk - the dough should be solid but malleable).
  • Cover and refrigerate, at least 30 minutes, but preferably 3-4 hours or overnight.
  • To Bake
  • Preheat oven to 350.
  • Grease and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
  • Grease the parchment paper
  • Pat out the dough into as neat of a rectangle as possible or use a rolling pin (it should be about a 1/2 inch deep, and as uniform as possible).
  • Using a fork, poke holes all over the dough.
  • Bake (about 20 minutes) till done.
  • Cool completely before cutting or using.

