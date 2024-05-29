How to Make Cookies for Ice Cream Sandwiches

In my previous post, I shared a recipe for Hazelnut Semifreddo Mio Modo (my way). For a semifreddo base, I like to use my homemade ice cream sandwich cookie recipe.

Here, I make it, and then break it up into little pieces and put it in the bottom of my springform pan. However, sometimes I grind the pieces in my food processor and put them, ground, on a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet back in the oven so they get a little dryer and crisper, like the crunchies in the middle of a store-bought ice cream cake.

You can also cut these cookies into rounds or rectangles for traditional ice cream sandwiches. If I have extra, I put them in a ziplock and freeze them.

These ice cream sandwiches with semifreddo are hands down my niece’s favorite thing I make ever! I hope you get to make them for your loved ones this summer.

Cookies for Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe by Chiara Montalto Giannini







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 8 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes Ingredients 1-1/2 cup 1-1/2 flour (00 or ap)

1/2 cup 1/2 cocoa (Dutch process)

1 tsp. 1 baking powder

1 pinch 1 salt

1 + 1/3 stick 1 + 1/3 unsalted butter, softened (not melted)

1/2 cup 1/2 light brown sugar

1/4 cup 1/4 white sugar

1 1 egg

1 pinch 1 espresso powder

1 drop 1 Vanilla extract

Vanilla bean paste (optional, to taste)

1 drop 1 milk (if needed) Directions To Prepare

Using paddle attachment, mix butter with both sugars till light and creamy, about 4-5 minutes.

Add egg.

Add vanilla and vanilla paste (if using).

Meanwhile, sift together flour, cocoa, baking powder, salt and espresso powder.

Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients (it will have the consistency of cookie batter; if it is a little dry, add a drop of milk - the dough should be solid but malleable).

Cover and refrigerate, at least 30 minutes, but preferably 3-4 hours or overnight.

To Bake

Preheat oven to 350.

Grease and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Grease the parchment paper

Pat out the dough into as neat of a rectangle as possible or use a rolling pin (it should be about a 1/2 inch deep, and as uniform as possible).

Using a fork, poke holes all over the dough.

Bake (about 20 minutes) till done.

Cool completely before cutting or using. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook