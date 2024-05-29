How to Make Cookies for Ice Cream Sandwiches

In my previous post, I shared a recipe for Hazelnut Semifreddo Mio Modo (my way). For a semifreddo base, I like to use my homemade ice cream sandwich cookie recipe.
Here, I make it, and then break it up into little pieces and put it in the bottom of my springform pan. However, sometimes I grind the pieces in my food processor and put them, ground, on a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet back in the oven so they get a little dryer and crisper, like the crunchies in the middle of a store-bought ice cream cake.
You can also cut these cookies into rounds or rectangles for traditional ice cream sandwiches. If I have extra, I put them in a ziplock and freeze them.
These ice cream sandwiches with semifreddo are hands down my niece’s favorite thing I make ever! I hope you get to make them for your loved ones this summer.