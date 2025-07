I love Chicken Piccata, and being the "Meatball Mastermind" (thank you very much Appetito magazine for my title), how could I not create a chicken piccata meatball?

What I love about this recipe is the very same ingredients we would use to make a traditional chicken piccata we use to make chicken piccata meatballs. The flavors come together the very same way, and let’s face it: who does not love Italian meatballs in any variation?

If you make this recipe, I hope you love it as much as I do.