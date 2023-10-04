How to Make Fresh Tomato Sauce with Zucchini Flowers

Our "Fun with Zucchini Flowers" series continues with this quick, simple tomato sauce for late summer or early fall.

Feel free to use the sauce with dry pasta or with this recipe for spaghetti with zucchini flowers.

Fresh Tomato Sauce with Zucchini Flowers







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Chiara Montalto Giannini Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 25 minutes Ingredients 2 2 garlic cloves

2 cups 2 fresh cherry tomatoes (red and yellow work really well)

white wine, a generous pour

salt and pepper to taste

zucchini flowers (I used about 20, use what you’ve got) Directions Chop garlic

Sauté garlic in olive oil, add salt and pepper

Wash tomatoes

Chop tomatoes roughly

Add tomatoes to garlic

Cook tomatoes down a bit (they will render a little liquid)

Add a generous pour of white wine (or two)

Cook down a bit more

Add cleaned, chopped zucchini flowers (stamen removed)

Boil water

Make pasta

Serve Serve with a generous amount of parmigiano reggiano.