How to Make Fresh Tomato Sauce with Zucchini Flowers

In Fun with Zucchini Flowers, Part 3, a simple tomato sauce meets a secret ingredient.

12:00 AM EDT on October 4, 2023

Fresh Tomato Sauce with Zucchini Flowers.

Our "Fun with Zucchini Flowers" series continues with this quick, simple tomato sauce for late summer or early fall.

Feel free to use the sauce with dry pasta or with this recipe for spaghetti with zucchini flowers.

Fresh Tomato Sauce with Zucchini Flowers

Recipe by Chiara Montalto Giannini
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

25

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 2 garlic cloves

  • 2 cups 2 fresh cherry tomatoes (red and yellow work really well)

  • white wine, a generous pour

  • salt and pepper to taste

  • zucchini flowers (I used about 20, use what you’ve got)

Directions

  • Chop garlic
  • Sauté garlic in olive oil, add salt and pepper
  • Add salt and pepper
  • Wash tomatoes
  • Chop tomatoes roughly
  • Add tomatoes to garlic
  • Cook tomatoes down a bit (they will render a little liquid)
  • Add a generous pour of white wine (or two)
  • Cook down a bit more
  • Add cleaned, chopped zucchini flowers (stamen removed)
  • Boil water
  • Make pasta
  • Serve Serve with a generous amount of parmigiano reggiano.

