In the first in our series in our using zucchini flowers, I shared the method learned from my grandmother of frying the flowers. But there's so many more uses of this summer staple. Here, I will share a recipe that uses not just the zucchini flowers but also the zucchini itself for a seasonal spaghetti dish enhanced by toasted breadcrumbs and aromatics.

Buon appetito!

NOTE: I am neither a recipe person nor a trained chef. I don't measure precisely; I go by eye. I believe wholeheartedly in spending time in the kitchen with grandmothers, aunts, family cooks, and friends, those who have been cooking for decades, who go by eye, and who just know.

0 from 0 votes Recipe by Chiara Montalto Servings 2 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 20 minutes Ingredients 2 small 2 zucchini, halved and cut into thin rounds

1 large 1 shallot, minced

20 20 zucchini flowers (roughly), stemmed and washed, rough-chopped

1/2 pound 1/2 spaghetti

1/2 cup 1/2 toasted, unseasoned breadcrumbs

Pecorino Romano, to taste

1/4 cup 1/4 olive oil for sauté + more for anointing (if desired) Directions In a cast iron pan, toast breadcrumbs till golden, set aside.

In a separate pan, sauté shallots in olive oil.

Add to zucchini to the shallots.

Season with salt and pepper.

Saute until golden.

Add a generous pour of white wine and cook down.

Add zucchini flowers to zucchini/shallot and cook down.

For the pasta

Put up water for pasta in a pasta pot.

Salt water.

When boiling, add pasta and cook according to package directions.

Drain pasta when done (saving a ladleful).

To finish

Add a ladleful of pasta water to sauce.

Mix pasta with sauce, add toasted breadcrumbs and a snowfall of pecorino.

Anoint with olive oil if desired.