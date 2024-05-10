How to Make Lina’s Love Knot Cookies

If you’re looking for a specialty cookie for wedding and bridal shower season — or just for spring and summer — Lina (Marchetti) Reisigl, founder and CEO of Lina’s Crema di Limoncello, has just the option for you.
She’s developed a “twist” on traditional Tarallucci al Limone (Italian Lemon Knot Cookies) implementing her limoncello as a key ingredient. These cookies offer subtle lemon notes and are buttery with an extra pop of lemon thanks to glaze made with Lina’s.
The cookies, Reisigl tells Appetito, are transportive. Eating one feels “like you've been transported to a pasticceria on the Amalfi Coast,” she says.
While baking, she advises chilling the dough to make the shaping process easier. It’s important to keep the cookies around the same size so they bake evenly, she says.
Once decorated and ready to eat, these cookies can be served solo or paired with coffee, tea or, of course, Lina’s.