How to Make Nonna Approved Cacio e Pepe

Celebrate World Pasta Day with Italian Street Kitchen’s nonna approved Cacio e Pepe, the most searched pasta in Italy. Creamy, simple, and full of Roman flavor.

9:00 AM EDT on October 22, 2025

Creamy bucatini cacio e pepe topped with pecorino and parsley

To celebrate World Pasta Day on October 25, Italian Street Kitchen shares its nonna-approved recipe for the most searched pasta dish in Italy, Cacio e Pepe.

According to the restaurant’s new study, this simple creamy dish tops Italian recipe searches with more than 110,000 monthly queries. The reason is easy to see. It’s quick, deeply satisfying, and built from just a handful of ingredients—pasta, pecorino, and black pepper.

Chefs Giulio and Enrico Marchese standing in Italian Street Kitchen
Brothers Giulio and Enrico Marchese bring family passion and Roman flavor to Italian Street Kitchen.

Brothers and executive chefs Giulio and Enrico Marchese have perfected their own version, one that honors Roman tradition but adds a few elegant touches to elevate it for home cooks.

“Traditionally this dish is made with just spaghetti, pecorino romano, and black pepper,” they said. “At Italian Street Kitchen, we use bucatini for more bite, add a touch of truffle salt for depth, and finish with charred lemon and a pecorino crumb for brightness and crunch.”

With locations in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth, Italian Street Kitchen brings a taste of Italy to every table. “Cacio e pepe is the essence of Italian cooking,” says Giulio. “A few simple ingredients done perfectly. When you get it right, it’s pure magic on a plate.”

If you’re wondering how to make cacio e pepe that tastes like Rome but is easy enough to create in your own kitchen, Italian Street Kitchen has you covered. Their nonna-approved version is creamy, fragrant, and balanced with just enough lemon—find the full recipe below.

Italian Street Kitchen’s “Nonna Approved” Cacio e Pepe

Italian Street Kitchen’s “Nonna Approved” Cacio e Pepe

Recipe by Executive chefs at Italian Street Kitchen, Guilio and Enrico Marchese
0.0 from 0 votes
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 7 oz. 7 bucatini

  • 2/3 cup 2/3 Pecorino Romano, finely grated

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 parmesan, finely grated

  • 1 1/2 tsp. 1 1/2 freshly cracked black pepper (to taste, but make it bold)

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 truffle salt (optional, reduce regular salt if using)

  • 1 tbsp. 1 unsalted butter

  • 1 tsp. 1 lemon juice (options, for brightness)

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 lemon zest (about half a lemon)

  • 1 tbsp. 1 olive oil

  • 1 tsp. 1 fresh thyme leaves (options, for garnish)

  • 2 tbsp. 2 panko breadcrumbs (optional topping)

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the bucatini until al dente.
  • Melt the butter with cracked black pepper in a wide pan until fragrant. Add a splash of hot pasta water and the truffle salt to form an emulsion.
  • Drain the pasta and toss it directly in the pan, removing from heat before gradually folding in the pecorino and parmesan until smooth and creamy.
  • Finish with lemon zest and a squeeze of juice.
  • Toast the panko in olive oil with thyme and a little pecorino until golden, then scatter over the top before serving.
  • Serve immediately with more cracked pepper and extra pecorino, if desired.

