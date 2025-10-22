How to Make Nonna Approved Cacio e Pepe

To celebrate World Pasta Day on October 25, Italian Street Kitchen shares its nonna-approved recipe for the most searched pasta dish in Italy, Cacio e Pepe.

According to the restaurant’s new study, this simple creamy dish tops Italian recipe searches with more than 110,000 monthly queries. The reason is easy to see. It’s quick, deeply satisfying, and built from just a handful of ingredients—pasta, pecorino, and black pepper.

Brothers Giulio and Enrico Marchese bring family passion and Roman flavor to Italian Street Kitchen.

Brothers and executive chefs Giulio and Enrico Marchese have perfected their own version, one that honors Roman tradition but adds a few elegant touches to elevate it for home cooks.

“Traditionally this dish is made with just spaghetti, pecorino romano, and black pepper,” they said. “At Italian Street Kitchen, we use bucatini for more bite, add a touch of truffle salt for depth, and finish with charred lemon and a pecorino crumb for brightness and crunch.”

With locations in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth, Italian Street Kitchen brings a taste of Italy to every table. “Cacio e pepe is the essence of Italian cooking,” says Giulio. “A few simple ingredients done perfectly. When you get it right, it’s pure magic on a plate.”

If you’re wondering how to make cacio e pepe that tastes like Rome but is easy enough to create in your own kitchen, Italian Street Kitchen has you covered. Their nonna-approved version is creamy, fragrant, and balanced with just enough lemon—find the full recipe below.