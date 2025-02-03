How to Make Nutella Brownie Bites for World Nutella Day

Fun Fact: February 5th is World Nutella Day, a whole day dedicated to celebrating the creamy, chocolate-hazelnut spread we all know and love. And what makes Nutella even more special? It has Italian roots!

Back in the 1940s in Piedmont, Italy, cocoa was expensive and hard to find. Pietro Ferrero, being the genius that he was, figured out a way to make it go further by blending it with hazelnuts, which were everywhere in the region. He called it "Giandujot," a hazelnut paste with just enough cocoa to give it that chocolatey magic.

Over time, that simple, clever idea became the Nutella we can’t stop eating today. Nutella isn’t just a spread; it’s a whole vibe. Whether you’re slathering it on bread for breakfast, folding it into pastries, or sneaking a spoonful right from the jar, it’s proof that simple ingredients, when done right, can turn into something incredible.

Nutella Brownie Bites.

That’s exactly what inspired my Nutella Brownie Bites. They’re rich, fudgy, and ridiculously easy to make. With just three ingredients, these brownies come together so quickly it almost feels like cheating.

They’re perfect for when you’re craving something sweet but don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen, or when you just need an excuse to pop open that jar of Nutella. As I always say, food is love and spread the love as thick as Nutella.

Tip: Sprinkle a little Maldon Sea Salt on top before baking for a sweet-and-salty twist that’s next-level good.