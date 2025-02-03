Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

How to Make Nutella Brownie Bites for World Nutella Day

Learn about the Italian origins of Nutella and dig into this decadent, easy recipe to celebrate World Nutella Day.

9:00 AM EST on February 3, 2025

Nutella Brownie Bites from Danimade Kitchen.

Nutella Brownie Bites from Danimade Kitchen.

Fun Fact: February 5th is World Nutella Day, a whole day dedicated to celebrating the creamy, chocolate-hazelnut spread we all know and love. And what makes Nutella even more special? It has Italian roots!

Back in the 1940s in Piedmont, Italy, cocoa was expensive and hard to find. Pietro Ferrero, being the genius that he was, figured out a way to make it go further by blending it with hazelnuts, which were everywhere in the region. He called it "Giandujot," a hazelnut paste with just enough cocoa to give it that chocolatey magic.

Over time, that simple, clever idea became the Nutella we can’t stop eating today. Nutella isn’t just a spread; it’s a whole vibe. Whether you’re slathering it on bread for breakfast, folding it into pastries, or sneaking a spoonful right from the jar, it’s proof that simple ingredients, when done right, can turn into something incredible.

Nutella Brownie Bites.
Nutella Brownie Bites.

That’s exactly what inspired my Nutella Brownie Bites. They’re rich, fudgy, and ridiculously easy to make. With just three ingredients, these brownies come together so quickly it almost feels like cheating.

They’re perfect for when you’re craving something sweet but don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen, or when you just need an excuse to pop open that jar of Nutella. As I always say, food is love and spread the love as thick as Nutella.

Tip: Sprinkle a little Maldon Sea Salt on top before baking for a sweet-and-salty twist that’s next-level good.

Nutella Brownie Bites

Nutella Brownie Bites

Recipe by Danielle Simone Arata
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4-6

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

30

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 all-purpose flour

  • 1 cup 1 Nutella

  • 2 large 2 eggs

Directions

  • Preheat your oven to 350°F.
  • Grease a mini muffin tray, silicone trays are ideal for brownie bites because they make removal easy and mess-free (if you’re using a small baking dish, about 6x6 inches, grease it or line it with parchment paper.
  • In a medium bowl, whisk the egg and Nutella until smooth.
  • Gradually fold in the flour until fully combined and the batter is silky.
  • Evenly distribute the batter into each mini muffin spot of the tray. Bake for 16-18 minutes, or until the edges are set and the center is slightly soft.
  • Remove from the oven and let cool in the pan for at least 10 minutes before removing from the pan.
  • Serve warm with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Travel

Vermont’s Outbound Stowe Offers the Perfect Winter Wonderland Weekend Escape

Looking for a weekend getaway filled with great food, exciting outdoor adventures, and more?

February 3, 2025
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: AMO Denim, Nécessaire, Crane Club

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

February 2, 2025
Recipes

Zucchini Fritters: Chef Luciano Schipano’s Calabrian “Pittulille”

The perfect gameday snack or appetizer, Calabrian zucchini fritters are crispy and delicious.

January 30, 2025
See all posts