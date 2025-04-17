Here is how to make pasta and beans, or pasta e fasiòi, a rustic-style dish of maltagliati (“badly cut”) pasta, in a hearty soup-style dish typical of the Veneto region, particularly during the winter months. The beans are soaked overnight, so leave plenty of time to prepare.

For those familiar with the southern Italian and Americanized version commonly known as pasta e fagioli (or even pasta fazool), this is essentially the same dish. Variations of soups made with pasta and beans hail from several regions of Italy, but this recipe comes from a cookbook devoted to regional Italian cuisine and represents the Veneto.

Adapted from The Regional Italian Cookbook by The Silver Spoon (Phaidon, US $59.95, 2025)