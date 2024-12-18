How to Make Salmon Truffle en Croûte for Your Chrismukkah Dinner

For the first time since 2005, Hanukkah’s "eight crazy nights" start on Christmas, which means many families will be decking the halls and lighting the Menorah at the same time. As the finishing details on menus get set, we have a salmon truffle en croûte recipe from Chef Olivia Ostrow worth considering that will not only impress your guests, but will also perfectly incorporate both holidays.

If you happen to be in South Florida for the winter break, a visit to Ostrow Brasserie , which is the first kosher-French restaurant in Miami from the award-winning chef, is a must. The restaurant has curated a menu blending the two holidays. Others opting to spend time with loved ones at home can recreate her Salmon Truffle en Croûte recipe.

Chef Olivia Ostrow of Ostrow Brasserie in Miami.

"This luxurious dish combines French elegance with rich holiday flavors,” Chef Ostrow, who was raised in France before moving to North Carolina, tells Appetito. “It's a baked salmon filet wrapped in puff pastry with truffle-infused ingredients. Whether you're part of an interfaith home and making a Chrismukkah dinner, prepping for a dinner party, or looking for that perfect addition to your Feast of the Seven Fishes, this Salmon Truffle en Croûte is an excellent holiday dish for all your upcoming festive occasions."

Usually we say Buon Appetito, but in this case, Bon Appetit!