Recipes

How to Make Salmon Truffle en Croûte for Your Chrismukkah Dinner

With Hanukkah beginning on Christmas this year, here's a recipe from Chef Olivia Ostrow that incorporates both holidays.

1:03 PM EST on December 18, 2024

Salmon Truffle en Croûte from Chef Olivia Ostrow. Photo courtesy of Ostrow Brasserie.

For the first time since 2005, Hanukkah’s "eight crazy nights" start on Christmas, which means many families will be decking the halls and lighting the Menorah at the same time. As the finishing details on menus get set, we have a salmon truffle en croûte recipe from Chef Olivia Ostrow worth considering that will not only impress your guests, but will also perfectly incorporate both holidays.

If you happen to be in South Florida for the winter break, a visit to Ostrow Brasserie, which is the first kosher-French restaurant in Miami from the award-winning chef, is a must. The restaurant has curated a menu blending the two holidays. Others opting to spend time with loved ones at home can recreate her Salmon Truffle en Croûte recipe.

Chef Olivia Ostrow of Ostrow Brasserie in Miami.
"This luxurious dish combines French elegance with rich holiday flavors,” Chef Ostrow, who was raised in France before moving to North Carolina, tells Appetito. “It's a baked salmon filet wrapped in puff pastry with truffle-infused ingredients. Whether you're part of an interfaith home and making a Chrismukkah dinner, prepping for a dinner party, or looking for that perfect addition to your Feast of the Seven Fishes, this Salmon Truffle en Croûte is an excellent holiday dish for all your upcoming festive occasions."

Usually we say Buon Appetito, but in this case, Bon Appetit!

Salmon Truffle en Croûte

Recipe by Chef Olivia Ostrow
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

40

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. (450 g) 1 salmon fillet (skinless, boneless)

  • 1 sheet 1 puff pastry (thawed if frozen)

  • 2 tbsp 2 black truffle paste or finely chopped truffles

  • 1/2 cup (120g) 1/2 cream cheese or mascarpone

  • 1 tbsp. 1 Dijon mustard

  • 2 tbsp. 2 fresh dill, chopped

  • 2 tbsp. 2 fresh tarragon , chopped

  • 1 tbsp. 1 lemon zest

  • 1 1 egg (for egg wash)

  • Salt and pepper to taste

  • Optional: sautéed spinach or mushrooms (as a base layer under the salmon)

Directions

  • For the Salmon
  • Season the salmon with salt, pepper and a little lemon juice.
  • Set aside.
  • For the Filling
  • In a small bowl, mix the cream cheese, truffle paste, Dijon mustard, dill and lemon zest (adjust seasoning to taste).
  • For the Puff Pastry
  • Roll out the puff pastry slightly on a floured surface to fit the salmon and filling.
  • Place the salmon in the center of the pastry.
  • To Assemble the Dish
  • Spread a layer of the truffle mixture over the salmon (optionally, add a layer of sautéed spinach or mushrooms beneath the salmon for extra flavor).
  • Fold the pastry over the salmon, sealing the edges by pressing them together.
  • Trim excess pastry if needed.
  • Place the wrapped salmon on a parchment-lined baking sheet seam-side down.
  • Chill in the refrigerator for 15-20 minutes to firm up.
  • To Bake and Serve
  • Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).
  • Brush the pastry with egg wash for a golden finish (optionally, score the pastry with a knife for decoration).
  • Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown and puffed.
  • Allow the Salmon Truffle en Croûte to rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
  • Serve with a side of beurre blanc, a light salad or roasted vegetables.
  • Optional Garnishes
  • Fresh dill sprigs
  • Lemon wedges
  • drizzle of truffle oil for extra indulgence

