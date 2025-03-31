How to Make Steamed Artichokes with Mustardy Scallion Vinaigrette

Welcome to Episode 2 of The Artichoke Series in collaboration Appetito magazine. Last week, we made Roman Fried Artichokes .

In this episode, I will be preparing the artichoke in a classic steamed method with a delicious mustardy scallion vinaigrette in the center. I once had an artichoke prepared this way, with a similar vinaigrette, many years ago in a restaurant. I immediately ran home to recreated it, and I haven’t stopped making this ever since. It’s simple, textural and extremely tasty.

It’s great for an appetizer, as it’s light and can be prepared in advance.

Buon Appetito!