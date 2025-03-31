Skip to Content
How to Make Steamed Artichokes with Mustardy Scallion Vinaigrette

In the second installment of a three-part series, food influencer Joanna Moeller shares her recipe for Steamed Artichokes.

10:00 AM EDT on March 31, 2025

Steamed Artichokes in a Mustardy Scallion Vinaigrette.

Steamed Artichokes in a Mustardy Scallion Vinaigrette by Joanna Moeller.

Welcome to Episode 2 of The Artichoke Series in collaboration Appetito magazine. Last week, we made Roman Fried Artichokes.

In this episode, I will be preparing the artichoke in a classic steamed method with a delicious mustardy scallion vinaigrette in the center. I once had an artichoke prepared this way, with a similar vinaigrette, many years ago in a restaurant. I immediately ran home to recreated it, and I haven’t stopped making this ever since. It’s simple, textural and extremely tasty.

It’s great for an appetizer, as it’s light and can be prepared in advance.

Buon Appetito!

Steamed Artichokes with Mustardy Scallion Vinaigrette

Recipe by Joanna Moeller
Servings

4-6

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 3 whole artichokes, stems removed from base

  • 4 4 lemons, quartered

  • For the Scallion Vinaigrette

  • 4-5 4-5 scallions, sliced thin

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 fresh parsley, chopped

  • 1 clove 1 garlic, grated

  • 1 tbs. 1 Dijon mustard

  • 2 tbs. 2 whole grain mustard

  • 1/2 1/2 lemon, juiced

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 champagne vinegar

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 extra virgin olive oil

  • Sea salt/black pepper, to taste

Directions

  • Mix all of the vinaigrette ingredients together and set aside.
  • Trim outer layers along with the stem. 
  • With scissors, cut the top tips of leaves to remove any sharp edges. 
  • Rub all parts with 1/2 the cut lemons to prevent browning (save the rest for garnish).
  • Place artichokes cut side down on a steamer basket submerged with enough water in a big pot to steam for about 40 minutes (you can also squeeze the lemons and throw them into the steamer as well).
  • Once the artichokes are tender, remove them from the pot.
  • Pull out the center leaves and scrape the inside with a spoon to remove the full choke (now that the artichoke has softened, the choke will be easy to remove).  
  • Re-stir the vinaigrette and fill the inside of the artichoke with it.
  • Garnish with freshly chopped parsley and more fresh lemons. 

