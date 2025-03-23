How to Make Roman Fried Artichokes at Home

Welcome to the first entry of my three-part artichoke series with Appetito. The recipes will appear here at the magazine and in reels on Instagram at spaghettiroots_nyc .

First up is a dish that everyone loves to order in a restaurant, the Roman fried artichoke. The truth is, it is quite easy to make at home.

The baby artichoke is much easier to handle and allows you to skip the part of removing the choke, which most (including me) dread doing.

A good double fry in some hot olive oil, a generous sprinkling of fine sea salt and a finish of fresh lemon, you have a bite of pure deliciousness without having to go to your local Italian restaurant or even all the way to Rome.