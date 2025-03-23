Skip to Content
How to Make Roman Fried Artichokes at Home

In the first of three-part series, food influencer Joanna Moeller shares her recipe for Fried Roman Artichokes.

12:56 PM EDT on March 23, 2025

Welcome to the first entry of my three-part artichoke series with Appetito. The recipes will appear here at the magazine and in reels on Instagram at spaghettiroots_nyc.

First up is a dish that everyone loves to order in a restaurant, the Roman fried artichoke. The truth is, it is quite easy to make at home.

The baby artichoke is much easier to handle and allows you to skip the part of removing the choke, which most (including me) dread doing.

A good double fry in some hot olive oil, a generous sprinkling of fine sea salt and a finish of fresh lemon, you have a bite of pure deliciousness without having to go to your local Italian restaurant or even all the way to Rome.

Roman Fried Artichokes

Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

Ingredients

  • 12 12 baby artichokes

  • 6 6 lemons, halved

  • 6 cups 6 olive oil for frying

  • Fine sea salt (to taste)

Directions

  • Squeeze eight of the lemon halves into a large bowl of cold water.
  • Trim the tops of the artichokes and peel the stems.
  • Add each prepped artichoke to the acidulated water (to prevent browning).
  • Heat extra virgin olive oil to 350 degrees.
  • While the oil is heating, remove the artichokes from the water and pat dry.  
  • Fry until artichoke becomes pliable (about six minutes).
  • Remove from oil, and once they are cool enough to handle, spread out the leaves. 
  • Place back into the oil until very well browned (another six minutes or so).
  • Remove from the oil and allow to drain on paper towels or a rack.
  • Sprinkle generously with fine sea salt.
  • Finish with a squeeze of the remaining lemon halves (to taste).

