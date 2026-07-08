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How to Make Summer Sunshine Squash Stew

This Italian-inspired yellow squash stew celebrates the flavors of summer with fresh vegetables, herbs, and tomatoes.

10:00 AM EDT on July 8, 2026

Close-up of homemade yellow squash stew with tomatoes and basil in a white bowl.

Fresh basil finishes this rustic yellow squash stew, a comforting summer recipe that’s equally delicious as a side dish or light vegetarian main course.

This sunny yellow squash stew is a great side dish for all your summer parties, BBQ’s and even a fresh and tasty vegetarian main course.  It reminds me of growing up in upstate New York and cooking with my grandmother, mother and aunts. We always had great gardens and enjoyed the bounty of vegetables and herbs that we grew. 

This dish would change over the course of the summer depending on what was ready to be picked in the yard.  I would make it with our homegrown tomatoes and homemade passata instead of the canned San Marzano’s in my recipe. It’s hard to grow tomatoes here in the Florida heat and humidity, and all the animals in our yard would devour them at night when we tried. 

Give this sunshine-in-a-bowl recipe a try with whatever you grow, buy at the farmers market, or find in your local grocery stores.  Add string beans, potatoes or even cooked pasta for a rustic twist.  It’s just as delicious served warm as it is room temperature, making it perfect for an outdoor event or picnic. 

Summer Sunshine Squash Stew

Summer Sunshine Squash Stew

Recipe by Michele Sessa
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4-6

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

Ingredients

  • 5 28 oz. 5 cans of San Marzano whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

  • 1 jar 1 Borlotti beans, drained and rinsed

  • 2 2 yellow squash, cut into chunks (or zucchini)

  • 1 1 shallot, chopped

  • 1 tbsp. 1 dried oregano

  • salt and pepper, to taste

  • 2 tbsp. 2 olive oil, plus a drizzle for serving, if desired

  • chopped fresh parsley or basil

  • grated pecorino romano cheese, for serving

Directions

  • Add some olive oil to a large pan, and then add the red pepper flakes, shallot, crushed tomatoes and oregano and simmer for about 8-10 minutes.
  • Add the squash and simmer until tender for about 5 minutes.
  • Add the beans, salt and pepper to taste and let the flavors meld together.
  • Serve topped with fresh basil, grated cheese and enjoy with crusty bread to soak up all the delicious summer flavors

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