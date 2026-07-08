How to Make Summer Sunshine Squash Stew

This sunny yellow squash stew is a great side dish for all your summer parties, BBQ’s and even a fresh and tasty vegetarian main course. It reminds me of growing up in upstate New York and cooking with my grandmother, mother and aunts. We always had great gardens and enjoyed the bounty of vegetables and herbs that we grew.

This dish would change over the course of the summer depending on what was ready to be picked in the yard. I would make it with our homegrown tomatoes and homemade passata instead of the canned San Marzano’s in my recipe. It’s hard to grow tomatoes here in the Florida heat and humidity, and all the animals in our yard would devour them at night when we tried.

Give this sunshine-in-a-bowl recipe a try with whatever you grow, buy at the farmers market, or find in your local grocery stores. Add string beans, potatoes or even cooked pasta for a rustic twist. It’s just as delicious served warm as it is room temperature, making it perfect for an outdoor event or picnic.