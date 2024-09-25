Tortellini in Charred Onion & Carrot Brodo

In an excerpt from his new book, Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking: Vegan Recipes, Tips, and Techniques, acclaimed food writer and Washington Post editor Joe Yonan provides ideas for creating Italian dishes without meat or dairy. It's a tricky feat, but tips like this one, a flavorful variation of Tortellini en Brodo, make it all the more appetizing.

Charring onions and carrots gives such flavorful depth to a broth, it's good enough to sip. Leaving the skins on the onions helps add color, too.

For this take on the classic Italian Tortellini en Brodo, seek out excellent vegan tortellini or make your own Ricotta Tortellini .

This makes a beautifully simple, restorative, light meal as is, but it wouldn’t be out of place to think about adding asparagus spears, cubed summer squash, or sliced mushrooms to the final broth.