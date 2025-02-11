How to Make Tortoni, an Italian American Dessert Classic

If you grew up within a stone’s throw from a really good red sauce joint, or in an old-school Italian-American neighborhood, you probably remember a wonderful dessert. It's a sort of almond-flavored gelato, almost always served in a white paper cup with a maraschino cherry on top. This is tortoni, or bisque, or biscuit tortoni. I have no idea why there are three names for this heavenly dessert, but all my life, I have heard it referred to by all three names.

Before tiramisu and cannoli became staples in Italian and Italian-American restaurants, this light and delicious almond treat was the gold-standard of desserts in the Italian American world.

Why and how exactly it fell out of fame (and flavor), I’m not sure. But it’s absolutely a classic worthy of its own exalted place in the high canon of Italian and Italian-American sweets.

Egg whites at stiff peak for Tortoni.

And it could not be any easier to make. I love to make tortoni for larger gatherings, but it’s just as much of a showstopper for your smaller, more intimate soirees.

Simple, delicious, and elegant, it’s best prepared ahead of time (though you will need some space in your freezer), and you can serve it in whatever container you like.

Traditionally, in those old-school sauce joints, it’s served in little white paper cups. You can find similar ones online. I like to serve tortoni in white ramekins or coupe glasses. But for a crowd, my favorite way to make this is in a large springform pan, cut into generous slices.