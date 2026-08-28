Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Recipes

Italian Grilled Chicken Thighs

Fire up the grill for a simple summer meal that delivers plenty of flavor.

11:00 AM EDT on August 28, 2026

Italian grilled chicken served with fresh lemon and basil.

Italian grilled chicken served with fresh lemon and basil.

Picture a small Tuscan village on a warm summer evening. The sun is beginning to set, the aroma of garlic and herbs fills the air, and dinner is being cooked simply over a hot grill. There’s no complicated recipe, no bottled marinade, and no long list of ingredients—just good food made with what you have.

That’s my inspiration behind these Italian Grilled Chicken Thighs.

Forget the bottled marinades. You don’t need preservatives, artificial flavors, or ingredients you can’t pronounce to make incredible grilled chicken. All you need is great extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, basil, rosemary, oregano, parsley, black pepper, and a little patience.

The chicken marinates for a few hours, allowing all those fresh flavors to work their way into the meat. Then it hits the grill, where the herbs, olive oil, and natural juices create beautiful caramelized edges and that irresistible smoky char.

This is the kind of food I imagine being served at a long table in a Tuscan village—simple, rustic, generous, and meant to be shared. Put the platter in the middle of the table, add some crusty bread and a bottle of wine, and let everyone dig in.

Print

Italian Grilled Chicken Thighs

Recipe by Daniel Mancini
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 8 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 extra virgin olive oil

  • 6 6 garlic cloves, minced very fine

  • 2 tsp. 2 kosher salt

  • 1 tsp. 1 freshly cracked black pepper

  • 2 tsp. 2 dried oregano

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 chopped basil

  • 1 tsp. 1 fresh rosemary, finely chopped

  • 1 tsp. 1 paprika (optional)

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 fresh parsely, chopped

  • 1 1 lemon, cut into wedges for serving

  • juice of 1 lemon

Directions

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, oregano, basil, rosemary, paprika, and parsley.
  • Add the chicken thighs and toss until evenly coated.
  • Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours, turning the chicken once or twice if possible.
  • Remove the chicken from the refrigerator 30 minutes before grilling and add the juice of the lemon and toss.
  • Grill over high heat for 5–7 minutes per side, or until the internal temperature reaches 175°F. 
  • Let the chicken rest for 5 minutes. 
  • Just before serving, squeeze a little fresh lemon juice over the chicken, garnish with basil or parsley and drizzle on a little very good extra virgin olive oil.

Notes

  • Simple food. Real ingredients. Just like Grandma would make it

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Features

Scott Conant Brings Roman Cuisine to Roman God of Fire

Rome meets Arizona on Scott Conant’s latest menu.

August 28, 2026
Recipes

How To Make Pasticcini Di Mandorle (Sicilian Almond Cookies)

Soft, chewy and lightly crisp, these traditional cookies are a taste of Sicily.

August 28, 2026
Features

Pasta School with Lowcountry Bella: How to Make Fresh Pappardelle 

Lesson Three takes us to Tuscany, where fresh pasta gets a little wider and a lot more rustic.

August 28, 2026
Features

A Stay at Capitolo Riviera Reveals the Charms of Genoa Nervi

A seaside stay offers a beautiful introduction to a quieter side of Genoa.

August 27, 2026
Chef's Day Off

Chef’s Day Off: Franco Vendome of Nino’s Beach

Chef Franco Vendome gives Appetito a glimpse into what happens when he steps away from the kitchen for the day.

August 27, 2026
Travel

How a California Teacher Fell in Love With Sicily

The creator behind Wavehappy, Kat Ruiz Moore, found that falling for Sicily was only the beginning.

August 26, 2026