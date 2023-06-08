Leftover Pasta? Make This Spaghetti Pie!

Leftover pasta, either unfinished or unused portions* in the packaging, can take up coveted space in the refrigerator or pantry. A fun, space-clearing pivot can be basically making a frittata (though "spaghetti pie" is more fun to say) by combining cooked pasta with eggs and your favorite grated cheese. The result is a flavorful, toothy meal that can last for days and work at any meal: paired with a zesty salad for dinner; on a roll for lunch with an aged Balsamico condiment; slathered in hot sauce for breakfast. The options are endless...

* The "unused portion" we are referring to involves those boxes of opened yet unfinished dried pasta that seem to clog up most pantries when, for whatever reason, we don't use the whole box upon initial preparation. This is a great way to purge that excess pasta from your shelves (just cook it al dente beforehand) and make room for...More pasta?

Recipe by Andrew Cotto Servings 6-8 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 20 minutes Ingredients 1 pound 1 cooked pasta

12 12 large eggs

2 cups 2 grated Pecorino or Parmigiano-Reggiano

2 tbs 2 Olive Oil

1 tbs 1 cracked black pepper Directions Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Crack eggs into a large mixing bowl and whip.

Add cheese and pepper, blend.

Add cooked pasta and blend.

Heat oil in a 12-inch, oven-proof pan over medium-high heat.

Add pasta mixture and distribute evenly.

Cook, adjusting heat as necessary, until the mixture solidifies against the pan.

Place pan in the oven until the mixture solidifies and the top browns (10-12 minutes).

Serve warm.

