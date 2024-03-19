Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Mezcal Unión’s Smoky Negroni

A smooth-drinking mezcal made from a mix of espadin and tobalá agave adds subtle, delicious notes to this Mezcal Negroni.

12:00 PM EDT on March 19, 2024

Smoky Negroni

Mezcal Union Viejo Smoky Negroni.

Seven years ago, before I’d ever heard of a Mezcal Negroni, I took part in a magical trip to Oaxaca with the brand Mezcàl Union. The young, Mexico City-based founders brought a group made up of restaurateurs, bartenders, and other industry types to a palanque, or distillery, to see the different types of agave grown in the hilly desert terrain, meet the farmers, and have a party. 

Women from a nearby town prepared lunch with freshly made tortillas, guacamole, and grilled meats, and we sipped several expressions of Mezcàl Union, sitting on a hillside patio overlooking a meandering stream. It didn’t suck. 

And then it somehow got even better. About 25 members of the group hiked about a quarter-mile up a hill, within view of passing herders and their goats, to a clearing. There, we drank more Mezcal Uniòn and sat in a circle, and the founders asked each attendee to speak to the group about what they did and why they came. 

For the rest of the afternoon and into the evening, we ate, drank, and even learned how the process of making mezcal gets started: by throwing piñas, the trimmed hearts of the agave, into a smoldering pit and covering them with hot rocks. (The juice from the piñas is later distilled, twice.) Then the generators cranked up and a DJ from Mexico City, also a co-founder of the brand, played an eclectic set that energized the makeshift dance floor, kicking it off with The Coasters' classic "Down in Mexico."

Another thing we learned that day is the difference between the types of agave used to distill mezcal. Until that point, I’d only ever tasted espedin; after a sip of the smoother yet still subtly smoky tobalá mezcal, I quickly understood the difference—and craved more tobalá.

Tobalá, sometimes called the king of agaves, is rarer and thus more expensive. Mezcal Uniòn now offers a blend that includes tobalá, Mezcal Union El Viejo, that is more accessible (and can be found for under $50 per bottle). Cooked with oak and cinnamon, this mezcal adds alluring notes to a Mezcal Negroni, as in the recipe below. 

Mezcal Unión Negroni

Mezcal Unión Negroni

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Mezcal Unión
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 0.5 oz 0.5 Mezcal Unión El Viejo

  • 0.5 oz 0.5 Campari

  • 0.5 oz 0.5 Sweet Vermouth

  • Orange Twist or Wedge

Directions

  • Add all the ingredients to a rocks glass filled with ice and stir until diluted.
  • Garnish with an orange twist or wedge.
  • Enjoy!

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options
Richard Martin

Richard is the co-founder, managing editor and publisher of Appetito. He is also co-author of the new books Preserved: Condiments and Preserved: Fruit, former U.S. editor of La Cucina Italiana, and he was editor-in-chief of the website Food Republic and the magazines Manhattan, Miami, and Complex.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

NYC Italian Food News: Barbuto’s Anniversary, Orange Wine, and More

Jonathan Waxman welcomes Marc Vetri to celebrate Barbuto’s 20th anniversary, Orange Glou wine shop hosts a pasta dinner, Rocco DiSpirito’s book tour stops, and more NYC Italian food and drink news.

March 19, 2024
Features

The Gluten-Free Success of Marcella Navarro of Mama Eat

Our contributor shares the story of Marcella Navarro who built a Gluten-Free pizza empire in Rome with Mama Eat.

March 19, 2024
Features

A Butter-less Colomba from an EVOO Estate in Bologna

An award-winning extra virgin olive oil producer from Bologna has reimagined the Colomba for Easter sans butter.

March 18, 2024
See all posts