Michael Bublé Pairs Steak Risotto With a Honey Whiskey Sour

The pop superstar loves to cook his nonna’s red meat risotto, and suggests a cozy pairing with a sour cocktail made with Fraser & Thompson whiskey.

11:20 AM EDT on October 31, 2024

Honey whiskey sour

Honey whiskey sour made with Fraser & Thompson North American Whiskey.

Many of us have a favorite family recipe (mine are almond sticks) — and pop sensation Michael Bublé is no different. 

The “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer is partial to his grandmother’s risotto, made with steak, beef, parmesan, and tomatoes. 

Michael Buble
Michael Buble. Photo: Norman Jean Roy

“My Nonna’s famous risotto is one of my favorite things to cook,” says Bublé. “I was really lucky to have a beautiful, close relationship with my grandparents, so honoring both of them through food and whiskey means a lot to me and helps keep their spirits alive.”

And the recipe is more to Bublé than just another delicious meal. “It brings back memories of some of our happiest times together.”

Bublé pairs the risotto with a Honey Whiskey Sour, made with Fraser & Thompson Whiskey. 

The Canadian singer shared his family recipe for Red Meat Risotto and Fraser & Thompson shared its recipe for his beloved Honey Whiskey Sour with Appetito Magazine. 

Nonna's Red Meat Risotto Recipe

Ingredients:

  • Butter (to line the pan)
  • 2 x Large White Onions
  • 2 x cups Steak (chopped in tiny pieces - round steak is best)
  • 1 x 796ml can Aylmer crushed tomatoes
  • 2- 3 Beef OXO Cubes
  • 750g - Unico Arborio Rice
  • Cups of Water (it's kind of a measuring game)
  • Parmesan Cheese

Directions:

1. Chop 2 large white onions and add to pot with butter or oil (approx. 1/4 cup).

2. Chop up little pieces of steak. You can use round steak, or any cut will work really (approx. 2 cups).

3. Add steak and cook all together. It takes about 10 minutes.

4. Add 2 to 3 beef oxo cubes (to taste) it will depend how large of a batch you make. You may need more or less. When you cook the rice you add a lot of water, so you may need to add more oxo when cooking rice.

5. Add the tomato sauce. This large can will do enough for 2 cups cubed steak and the 2 large onions.

6. Add rice. The brand doesn't matter but it has to be the arborio type or it won't work. You add this whole package, and it expands quite a bit.

7. Add 1 cup hot water to rice and sauce and continually stir on low-med heat. Once water is evaporated add another cup. Keep doing this until rice is cooked. It will take about 15-20 min. You must keep stirring or it will burn. 8. Once cooked add some Parmesan cheese and it's ready to serve!

See below for the cocktail recipe from Fraser & Thompson:

Honey Whiskey Sour

Honey Whiskey Sour

Recipe by Fraser u0026amp; Thompson
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

5

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/8 cup 1/8 Fraser & Thompson North American Whiskey

  • 1 TBSP 1 Cointreau

  • 3 TBSP 3 honey simple syrup

  • 3 TBSP 3 orange juice

  • 1 TBSP 1 freshly squeezed lemon juice

  • 2 dashes 2 bitters

  • Maraschino cherries

Directions

  • For the simple syrup
  • Combine the honey and water in a small saucepan.
  • Bring to just a simmer, then remove from heat and let cool.
  • Store in the fridge.
  • For the cocktail
  • Whisk all of the ingredients, except the cherries, in a bowl (or use a cocktail shaker filled with ice).
  • Pour over ice.
  • Add cherries, they're mandatory.

Did you make this recipe?

