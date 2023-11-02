Recipes
Pasta in Bianco, the Ultimate Comfort Food
Pasta in Bianco is a simple pleasure typically made at home in Italy. At the recently opened Portrait Milano from the Lungarno Collection, the restaurant 10_11 puts an elegant spin on the dish that also helps fight food waste.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
See all posts
Anita La Mamma del Gelato Opens in Times Square
The global brand also known as Anita Gelato opens its third NYC location today in Times Square, bringing a range of gelato and ice cream flavors.
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
From estate-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil and air-dried Ancient Grain Pasta, to organic Marinara Pasta Sauce, Salt Seasonings, Pesto & Spreads, or Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Bona Furtuna’s Italian food products are sustainably produced for flavor and body while preserving the biological heritage of Sicily.
Learn More →
Our “American Chef in Tuscany” Is Coming Home
Our Editor-in-Chief shares the news of our expat contributor in Tuscany, Gaetano Arnone, who will return to open an Italian restaurant in the Hudson Valley.
Mussel, Potato, and Rice Gratin
Entertaining a big group for dinner? Make this mussel, potato, and rice gratin from the new book about Italian peasant cooking, Cucina Povera.