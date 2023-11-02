Pasta in Bianco, the Ultimate Comfort Food

Simple and easy to prepare, Pasta in Bianco (or white pasta) is known throughout Italy as a comfort food that’s typically made at home. The most common recipe is made with pasta, butter, and grated Parmigiano Reggiano.

Portrait Milano’s 10_11 restaurant located in Milan, Italy is one restaurant that has adapted the standard recipe to make it a signature dish on their menu. Owned by the Ferragamo family, the Lungarno Collection recently expanded their award-winning Portrait Collection series with a new flagship location in Milan that includes 10_11, a bar, restaurant, garden, and portico blend that emphasizes the imposing architecture of the former seminary through precious and sophisticated details.

The restaurant features Northern Italian-inspired cuisine served all day, with a full menu at breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as a serious cocktail program in the bar. At lunch and dinner, pasta in bianco is listed as a signature dish amid the more ornate and sophisticated options, which include creative pastas and mains that span seafood, meat, and vegetarian offerings.

Below is 10_11’s Pasta in Bianco recipe that can be made at home. This version features a clever way to put Parmigiano Reggiano rinds to use rather than throwing them away: grate the rinds, which then get infused in a broth that adds a creaminess to the dish.

Pasta in Bianco







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Portrait Milano's 10_11 restaurant Servings 4 servings Prep time 3 minutes Cooking time 20 minutes Ingredients 2 lbs 2 36-month aged Parmigiano Reggiano DOP rind

8 cups 8 water

12 oz. 12 Fusilloni Rigati with egg white No. 19 by Pietro Massi (or an artisanal brand of dry fusilloni) Directions Grate all of the Parmigiano Reggiano rinds (preferably with a food processor).

Bring 8 cups of water to boil and then set aside.

Add the grated Parmagiano Reggiano rinds and let infuse for an hour, letting it cool.

Filter the Parmigiano broth and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Reserve the pieces of the rind, which will be used to make crispy bits.

After refrigerating the broth, remove the fatty layer on the surface, setting it aside in a small bowl.

Filter the broth into a pan using a cheesecloth-lined sieve.

Return the pan to the stovetop and bring the broth to a boil.

Add the pasta and cook over medium heat for 14 minutes or until al dente.

Drain the pasta and stir in the fatty layer that you set aside.

Garnish with the Parmigiano bits from the bottom of the pan.