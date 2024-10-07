Puglia-inspired Baby Bell Peppers From The Mediterranean Dish

Suzy Karadsheh is the queen of the Mediterranean diet — and she’s come out with a new cookbook: The Mediterranean Dish: Simply Dinner.

Karadsheh, who is author of the blog The Mediterranean Dish, has been sharing her intel on a Mediterranean-style of eating for a decade now and has garnered a following of nearly 650,000 on Instagram.

Suzy Karadsheh, author of the blog The Mediterranean Dish. Photo: Caitlin Bensel

In celebration of the release of her cookbook, Karadsheh has shared a newly published recipe with Appetito: Puglia-Inspired Baby Bell Peppers and Tomato with Toasted Almonds.

“This is the meal I first made in Puglia, Italy while on tour with a group of the Mediterranean Dish audience,” says Karadsheh. “It was lovely to make in just a few minutes with a few simple ingredients we bought from the market that same day.”

In the dish, she said, bell peppers and tomatoes act as main characters.

The recipe proves “making a simple meal that is entirely vegetarian can be satisfying and absolutely delicious,” says Karadsheh.

The Mediterranean Dish: Simply Dinner is available on Amazon.