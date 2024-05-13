Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Savor This Spring Tortellini in a Light Lemon Shallot Dressing

Our contributor recommends this spring tortellini recipe that pops with a zesty dressing of lemons, shallots and basil.

2:28 PM EDT on May 13, 2024

Tortellini with Light Lemon Shallot Dressing.

Tortellini with Light Lemon Shallot Dressing.

It’s spring here in Florida, and as it gets warmer, we always enjoy our garden, especially the vibrant basil plants. The aroma reminds me of picking basil in the garden with my grandmother in upstate New York for Sunday sauce or to make pesto.

The basil in the dressing for this spring tortellini recipe infuses so much flavor to the dish and really makes it pop. You can serve this tortellini warm, cold or room temperature, and it’s perfect for a barbecue or picnic with some grilled sausage. I love it with the green pimento-stuffed olives, but use the olives that you like best!

The dressing also makes a great marinade for shrimp, chicken, or beef for spring and summer grilling or to top a potato salad. 

I hope you enjoy this simple but tangy spring tortellini dish and that you make it for your friends and family. 

Ciao from Casa Michele’s Kitchen!

Tortellini with Light Lemon Shallot Dressing

Tortellini with Light Lemon Shallot Dressing

Recipe by Michele Sessa
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

6-8

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

12

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. 1 packaged cheese tortellini

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 sliced pimento-stuffed green olives

  • For the Dressing

  • 1 1 chopped shallot

  • 2 1/2 tbsp. 2 1/2 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1 tbsp 1 red wine vinegar

  • 1 tsp. 1 dried oregano

  • 1 1 lemon, zested and juiced

  • 1 packed cup 1 chopped basil (+ more for garnish)

  • Salt and pepper to taste

  • One pinch One red pepper flakes

  • Pecorino Romano cheese to taste

Directions

  • Whisk the dressing ingredients together and set aside.
  • Bring a large pot of water to boil, season well with salt.
  • Add the tortellini and cook to package directions.
  • Drain the pasta and add it back to the pot with the sliced pimento-stuffed green olives.
  • Pour the dressing on top.
  • Gently stir together so that everything is coated with that glistening dressing.
  • Plate on your favorite platter and top with a drizzle of olive oil, grated Pecorino Romano cheese and more fresh basil.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: PJs by PJ, dpHUE, La Marchande

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

May 12, 2024
Recipes

How to Make Lina’s Love Knot Cookies

This twist on the traditional Tarallucci al Limone (lemon knot cookies) will brighten your day, or, paired with a glass of limoncello, your night.

May 10, 2024
News

Angelina Bakery Grand Central Opens

Tony Park opens a third location of his bakery with Italian pastries and coffee, and more for commuters and workers around Grand Central Station.

May 9, 2024
See all posts