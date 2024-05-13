Savor This Spring Tortellini in a Light Lemon Shallot Dressing

It’s spring here in Florida, and as it gets warmer, we always enjoy our garden, especially the vibrant basil plants. The aroma reminds me of picking basil in the garden with my grandmother in upstate New York for Sunday sauce or to make pesto.
The basil in the dressing for this spring tortellini recipe infuses so much flavor to the dish and really makes it pop. You can serve this tortellini warm, cold or room temperature, and it’s perfect for a barbecue or picnic with some grilled sausage. I love it with the green pimento-stuffed olives, but use the olives that you like best!
The dressing also makes a great marinade for shrimp, chicken, or beef for spring and summer grilling or to top a potato salad.
I hope you enjoy this simple but tangy spring tortellini dish and that you make it for your friends and family.
