Savor This Spring Tortellini in a Light Lemon Shallot Dressing

It’s spring here in Florida, and as it gets warmer, we always enjoy our garden, especially the vibrant basil plants. The aroma reminds me of picking basil in the garden with my grandmother in upstate New York for Sunday sauce or to make pesto.

The basil in the dressing for this spring tortellini recipe infuses so much flavor to the dish and really makes it pop. You can serve this tortellini warm, cold or room temperature, and it’s perfect for a barbecue or picnic with some grilled sausage. I love it with the green pimento-stuffed olives, but use the olives that you like best!

The dressing also makes a great marinade for shrimp, chicken, or beef for spring and summer grilling or to top a potato salad.

I hope you enjoy this simple but tangy spring tortellini dish and that you make it for your friends and family.

Ciao from Casa Michele’s Kitchen!

Tortellini with Light Lemon Shallot Dressing Recipe by Michele Sessa







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 6-8 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 12 minutes Ingredients 1 lb. 1 packaged cheese tortellini

3/4 cup 3/4 sliced pimento-stuffed green olives

For the Dressing

1 1 chopped shallot

2 1/2 tbsp. 2 1/2 extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp 1 red wine vinegar

1 tsp. 1 dried oregano

1 1 lemon, zested and juiced

1 packed cup 1 chopped basil (+ more for garnish)

Salt and pepper to taste

One pinch One red pepper flakes

Pecorino Romano cheese to taste Directions Whisk the dressing ingredients together and set aside.

Bring a large pot of water to boil, season well with salt.

Add the tortellini and cook to package directions.

Drain the pasta and add it back to the pot with the sliced pimento-stuffed green olives.

Pour the dressing on top.

Gently stir together so that everything is coated with that glistening dressing.

Plate on your favorite platter and top with a drizzle of olive oil, grated Pecorino Romano cheese and more fresh basil.