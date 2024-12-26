Seasonal Sipping: How to Make Cameron Diaz’s Cambrusco Spritz 

Cameron Diaz has the perfect sip for the cooler months: the Cambrusco Spritz.

The Charlie’s Angels and The Other Woman actress and co-founder of wine brand Avaline calls her spritz a “twist on the classic Shirley Temple.”

Diaz says that the Lambrusco-based drink, made with Avaline, of course, is her favorite cold-weather cocktail.

“It combines Avaline's fruity, fizzy Lambrusco with refreshing pomegranate-cranberry juice and sparkling water,” says Diaz. “It’s the perfect blend of tart, bubbly, and not-too-sweet, with a nostalgic touch from the maraschino cherries.”

Avaline Lambrusco Sparkling Wine sits at 11% ABV. It’s made with 100% Lambrusco grapes and has notes of dried cherry, slight pine resin, sandalwood, dried orange slices, roasted coffee beans, blackberry cordial, and whole clove. It’s meant to provide an earthy, rich palate experience. It can be used in cocktail recipes, or served chilled or on ice.

Diaz recommends her Cambrusco recipe for hosting occasions this season.

“Whether you’re hosting happy hour or planning a dinner party with fresh fall or winter produce, this spritz will add a fun pop of color (and flavor) to your gatherings,” says Diaz. “Cheers to making new memories!"

Avaline shared the recipe for the Cambrusco Spritz with Appetito.

