Recipes

Seasonal Sipping: How to Make Cameron Diaz’s Cambrusco Spritz 

This twist on a Shirley Temple, albeit with alcohol, features the Lambrusco brand backed by a Hollywood A-lister.

10:22 AM EST on December 26, 2024

Cambrusco Spritz

A Cambrusco Spritz featuring Avaline Lambrusco.

Cameron Diaz has the perfect sip for the cooler months: the Cambrusco Spritz.

The Charlie’s Angels and The Other Woman actress and co-founder of wine brand Avaline calls her spritz a “twist on the classic Shirley Temple.”

Diaz says that the Lambrusco-based drink, made with Avaline, of course, is her favorite cold-weather cocktail.

“It combines Avaline's fruity, fizzy Lambrusco with refreshing pomegranate-cranberry juice and sparkling water,” says Diaz. “It’s the perfect blend of tart, bubbly, and not-too-sweet, with a nostalgic touch from the maraschino cherries.”

Avaline Lambrusco Sparkling Wine sits at 11% ABV. It’s made with 100% Lambrusco grapes and has notes of dried cherry, slight pine resin, sandalwood, dried orange slices, roasted coffee beans, blackberry cordial, and whole clove. It’s meant to provide an earthy, rich palate experience. It can be used in cocktail recipes, or served chilled or on ice.

Diaz recommends her Cambrusco recipe for hosting occasions this season.

“Whether you’re hosting happy hour or planning a dinner party with fresh fall or winter produce, this spritz will add a fun pop of color (and flavor) to your gatherings,” says Diaz. “Cheers to making new memories!"

Avaline shared the recipe for the Cambrusco Spritz with Appetito.

Appetito may earn a commission from products featured in links to this story.

Cameron Diaz's Cambrusco Spritz

Cameron Diaz's Cambrusco Spritz

Recipe by Cameron Diaz
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

2

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 oz 2 Avaline Lambrusco

  • 2 oz 2 100% Pomegranate-Cranberry Juice

  • Sparkling Water

  • Lemon

  • Garnish: 1-3 Maraschino Cherries

Directions

  • In a tall glass, add ice.
  • Add Lambrusco and 100% Pomegranate-Cranberry Juice.
  • Fill to the top with Sparkling Water.
  • Add one squeeze of a lemon wedge.
  • Garnish with Maraschino Cherries.

More from Appetito

Recipes

Add Nutella Brioche to Your Holiday Table

A simple, delicious brioche enhanced by creamy Nutella is a great way to bake your way into the holiday season.

December 23, 2024
Features

The YouTube Stars of “Pasta Grammar” on Their New Cookbook

Eva and Harper, the YouTube stars of "Pasta Grammar" explain the concept of their first cookbook "The Italian Family Kitchen."

December 19, 2024
Recipes

How to Make Salmon Truffle en Croûte for Your Chrismukkah Dinner

With Hanukkah beginning on Christmas this year, here's a recipe from Chef Olivia Ostrow that incorporates both holidays.

December 18, 2024
