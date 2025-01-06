Shrimp Marsala Is a Sweet & Savory Spin of an Italian Classic

Shrimp Marsala is a delicious seafood dish inspired by the marsala dishes usually made with veal or chicken. This version features tender shrimp cooked in a rich, savory sauce made with Marsala wine, a fortified wine from Sicily.

Since I can get the freshest South Carolina shrimp around, it was fun to blend a little Low Country flavor with a classic Italian recipe. The result is a savory, slightly sweet dish with a perfect balance of flavors—ideal for a special occasion or a satisfying dinner. That’s why we chose it for our New Year’s Eve dinner!

To keep it lower in carbs, I opted not to dust the shrimp with flour, but you can certainly do that for a more traditional preparation. Instead, I seared the shrimp in cooking spray in a hot pan, which gave it a crisp, golden finish similar to what the flour would provide.

We enjoyed ours over pappardelle pasta, but it also works well over rice or polenta or just on its own.

Buon Appetito!