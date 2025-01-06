Skip to Content
Shrimp Marsala Is a Sweet & Savory Spin of an Italian Classic

Substituting shrimp for chicken, along with some Low Country touches, results in a sweet & savory use of Marsala wine.

9:00 AM EST on January 6, 2025

Shrimp Marsala is a delicious seafood dish inspired by the marsala dishes usually made with veal or chicken. This version features tender shrimp cooked in a rich, savory sauce made with Marsala wine, a fortified wine from Sicily.

Since I can get the freshest South Carolina shrimp around, it was fun to blend a little Low Country flavor with a classic Italian recipe. The result is a savory, slightly sweet dish with a perfect balance of flavors—ideal for a special occasion or a satisfying dinner. That’s why we chose it for our New Year’s Eve dinner!

To keep it lower in carbs, I opted not to dust the shrimp with flour, but you can certainly do that for a more traditional preparation. Instead, I seared the shrimp in cooking spray in a hot pan, which gave it a crisp, golden finish similar to what the flour would provide.

We enjoyed ours over pappardelle pasta, but it also works well over rice or polenta or just on its own.

Buon Appetito!

Shrimp Marsala

Recipe by Low Country Bella
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • cooking spray

  • 1 lb. 1 large peeled and deveined shrimp

  • 1 tbsp. 1 olive oil

  • 1 tbsp. 1 butter

  • 1 medium 1 shallot, thinly sliced

  • 2 2 garlic cloves, minced

  • 8 oz. 8   sliced mushrooms

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 dry Marsala wine

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 chicken broth

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 heavy whipping cream

  • Salt and pepper

  • Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Directions

  • Remove shrimp from refrigerator and let come to room temperature about 10 minutes, pat dry with paper towel, then season with salt and pepper.
  • Spray a large skillet set over medium high heat.
  • Once hot, add shrimp and sear quickly, about a minute each side.
  • Remove to a plate.
  • Turn heat down to medium.
  • Add the butter and olive oil to the same pan.
  • Once bubbling, add in garlic, then add shallot and cook, stirring frequently, until translucent.
  • Add the mushrooms and sauté until golden brown, about 5 minutes. 
  • Pour the Marsala over the mushrooms and let cook until the wine is reduced by about half.
  • Add the broth and the whipping cream and bring to a low boil.
  • Let cook until the sauce is beginning to thicken.
  • Salt and pepper to taste. 
  • Add the shrimp back to the pan and cook for another 3 to 5 minutes to heat through.  
  • Top with fresh parsley when serving.  

